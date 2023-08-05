The Big Picture Star Wars has had a significant influence on the sci-fi genre, and Firefly is no exception, incorporating explicit references and subverting genre norms.

Firefly takes its influences from Westerns and runs wild with them, creating a space Western setting reminiscent of Sergio Leone films.

The protagonist of Firefly, Mal Reynolds, shares a lot in common with Han Solo, both in terms of his personality and the ship he flies, the Serenity, which is considered an homage to the Millennium Falcon.

Just like George Lucas drew inspiration from Flash Gordon adventure serials, Akira Kurosawa's samurai films, and Westerns to create the unique genre mish-mash that is the one and only Star Wars franchise, so have creators heavily drawn from Star Wars. Such is the cycle of media: all art takes creative cues from its predecessors. Ever since A New Hope blasted onto screens in 1977, Star Wars' influence has been practically inescapable within the sci-fi genre. The revered but infamously doomed television series Firefly is no exception to the rule. The series incorporated explicit illusions to Lucas's world and sneaky Easter eggs at the same time it subverted established genre norms. That "everything but the kitchen sink, but with intent" style sounds similar to how the Star Wars franchise came to be in the first place.

‘Firefly’ Does More With Its Western Roots Than Star Wars Does

Image via Fox

By the time sci-fi series Firefly hit small screens in the fall of 2002, the space Western conceit hadn't been widely disseminated into pop culture. It wasn't revolutionary, however: Star Wars, after all, centered around a farm boy longing to leave his sandy desert planet and a morally jaded smuggler with a fast trigger finger. The 1998 anime Cowboy Bebop immortalized the "see you, space cowboy" catchphrase, and although the Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers comic serials leaned more action-adventure, the overall idea of a leading man (give or take his sidekicks) dashing around the unexplored, dangerous territories of space shares basic DNA with early Westerns.

Rather than sample from the Western in bits and pieces, Firefly took its influences and ran wild with more tenacity than A New Hope's Tatooine-based scenes. Virtually every planet the Serenity crew visit looks like the Old West circa director Sergio Leone. The characters ride horses, wield second-hand rifles and pistols, and wear various leather accouterments in shades of brown. When it comes to villains, however, Firefly trades out the evil sharpshooters and criminal gangs of a Spaghetti Western for strikingly familiar big bad. The Alliance is a governing body with authoritarian jurisdiction over the most important "core" planets and star systems.

RELATED: This Kurosawa Movie Inspired George Lucas’ Original ‘Star Wars’ Script

Unwilling planets were taken over by force, so freedom fighters sprang up in defiance. People living on Alliance-controlled planets have access to high-tech inventions, comfortable housing, and ample food. People on "outlying" planets don't answer to the Alliance, but they lack basic necessities and struggle to survive. Hence, smuggling. The Alliance also brainwashes children and turns them into superpowered assassins for kicks. Someone call Emperor Palpatine, these guys are running around his playground.

Nathan Fillion's Hal Is Very Similar to Han Solo

Image via Fox

The most obvious result of the Star Wars to Firefly pipeline is overt from moment one. Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion), the show's protagonist, happens to be a fast-talking renegade who flies a beaten-up but beloved "piece of junk" ship and leads a ragtag crew of morally ambiguous scoundrels who snark at one another and over time become a found family. Drop Han Solo (Harrison Ford) into an explicit Western and give him a backstory, more responsibility than he wants, and a larger crew, and you've got the recipe for Mal. Fillion oozes a hefty mix of prickly charm, bitter angst, and reluctant heroism in what was arguably his defining role. Even at his worst (and Mal has some sizable worsts), it's hard not to love the thief who tosses out clever one-liners faster than bullets. His irritation at himself for repeatedly doing the right thing when staying morally neutral would be easier is especially telling. Fillion is a massive Star Wars fan, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he incorporated Solo-esque quirks into his performance while bringing his own spin to the rodeo.

Found family isn't a trope unique to Star Wars, but the way the Serenity crew bickers echoes the initial dynamic of Han, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). All parties have starkly different goals and viewpoints, often strong enough to be oppositional. Their clashes are humorous, heartfelt, and always heavy-laden with sarcasm or verging on histrionic. Yet compassion, empathy, and love overcome every barrier and create a stronger team, whether it's the Star Wars Big Three or the Serenity Nine.

Then there's that beautiful, hunk of junk spaceship, which looks and feels like an homage to the Millenium Falcon. Even if a deliberate tribute wasn't intentional, the emotional and thematic parallels remain clear. Serenity is a rust bucket barely held together by wire and a prayer, but is adored by her captain, who chose the used hauler over more dependable (and more expensive) transports. If you hurt Serenity, you're in deep bantha poodoo.

‘Firefly’ Has Star Wars Themed Easter Eggs

Image via Fox

The other ways Star Wars inspired this little sci-fi show that could are Easter lgg-level sneaky. A Reddit user compiled four scenes where a small figurine of a Carbonite-frozen Han Solo hangs out in the background. In the pilot episode "Serenity," a LAMBDA-class Imperial Shuttle moseys through the docking area as Inara Serra's (Morena Baccarin) shuttle rendezvous with Serenity. In "Shindig," a Star Wars: Legends ship model called a Starlight Intruder makes a cameo. Overall, Firefly's visual aesthetic and set design resemble the original trilogy filtered through the lens of early 2000s television. The sometimes shaky cameras are a main point of difference, but they emphasize the rough and tumble nature of the planets and the turbulent, ever-on-the-run cast of characters.

For all of Joss Whedon’s alleged abhorrent behavior and his more regrettable narrative choices, the series was a goose that lay the golden egg. Interference from Fox executives may have doomed Firefly from the start, but fans still revere the story for its humor, pathos, ingenuity, and remarkable characters. None of that would exist without the genre-changing movie legend that paved the way.