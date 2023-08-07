The Big Picture The production design and costuming in Star Wars media, particularly the Stormtrooper uniforms, are instantly recognizable and iconic.

One of the most distinctive features of Star Wars media, regardless if it's well received critically or not, is the production design and costuming. It is immediately striking, recognisable and almost always identifiable as simply Star Wars in its look. And few looks are more iconic in the world of Star Wars than that of the humble Stormtrooper. Their all-white uniforms, with identical helmets, stand out a mile and are an image of millions of childhoods.

Through generations of Star Wars, we've seen variations of the Stormtroopers, starting with the Clone Troopers from the prequel trilogy, all the way through to Shock Troopers. The grunts wore white, the seniors? They usually wore a very shiny black ensemble. When Star Wars: The Force Awakens was announced, we were shown a new Stormtrooper that looked very different to those which had become before, however.

Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) was introduced to fans, wearing a getup that, in its design, was similar to the troopers seen in the film but with some clear upgrades: an entirely chrome outfit, with a flowing red-striped, black cape. The first impressions were stunning. But as it turns out, it was never actually intended for Christie's Phasma to begin with, as she explained during Star Wars: The Force Awakens—Behind the Scenes, a documentary available to view on Disney+. The design was first intended for Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, but director JJ Abrams felt it wasn't suitable for the character. Producer Kathleen Kennedy loved it, however, and insisted they find a way to get the suit into the finished product.

The Knight in Shining Armour

In the documentary, Christie said, "I was talking to [costume designer] Michael Kaplan, who I've idolised since I watched Blade Runner about how he came to the design of Captain Phasma." Kaplan then explained how it came to end up in the film.

"They did these beautiful illustrations of Kylo Ren in silver. JJ [Abrams] said, 'I don't see Kylo Ren in that way, but I love the idea.' Weeks went by, and Kathy [Kennedy] came in, and she said, 'What is that?' Pointing at the knight in shining armor she said, 'That's amazing.' She said, 'That has to be in the movie.' So that's how Captain Phasma came to be."

Phasma's look was iconic, although the character has ended up as a modern day Boba Fett—a character whose potential was never matched by what the writers of the series were actually able to portray onscreen. Phasma was unceremoniously killed off in The Last Jedi, but given the nature of the franchise to bring back characters, maybe we haven't seen the last of that chrome.

