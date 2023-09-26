The Big Picture Qui-Gon Jinn is the first Jedi to embark on the path to becoming a Force Ghost, guiding Yoda and later Obi-Wan in their journeys.

Only Jedi who have achieved internal balance and were at peace with themselves at the time of their death can become Force Ghosts.

The purpose of a Force Ghost is to guide and support living Jedi, helping them restore their faith and fulfill their destinies as Jedi Knights.

In Star Wars, a rare few Force-sensitive beings were able to retain their soul and consciousness after death and become what are known as Force Ghosts. In the final scenes of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Master Yoda (Frank Oz) alludes to how Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) will come to achieve this power of immortality. And it was Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) who was the first Jedi to canonically reveal himself as a Force Ghost in Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back. However, it was Star Wars: The Clone Wars that elaborated on the true purpose of why and how some Jedi become Force Ghosts after they die, and this information was delivered by the one and only Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

Qui-Gon Jinn Is the First Jedi on the Force Ghost Path

In the final few episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 6, Yoda (voiced by Tom Kane) goes on a solo journey of self-discovery, not because he was in the mood for it, rather, because he had been hearing voices and was beginning to think he was losing his mind. It turns out, the voice that had been calling to him belonged to the late Qui-Gon Jinn, and Qui-Gon had been calling out to Yoda through the netherworld of the Force. Yoda eventually responded to Qui-Gon’s call, and Qui-Gon instructed Yoda to come alone to the swamp planet of Dagobah. Yoda obeyed Qui-Gon’s instruction, and once on Dagobah, Yoda could finally commune with Qui-Gon, who appeared to Yoda not as a Force Ghost, but as an abundance of small twinkling balls of light. Nevertheless, despite not being able to see Qui-Gon, Yoda could hear Qui-Gon’s voice very clearly.

While on Dagobah, Yoda learns that Qui-Gon has become "a manifestation of the Force." Qui-Gon tells Yoda that the Force "consists of two parts. Living beings generate the Living Force, which in turn powers the wellspring that is the Cosmic Force. All energy from the Living Force, from all things that have ever lived, feeds into the Cosmic Force, binding everything and communicating to us through the midi-chlorians. Because of this, I can speak to you now.” Qui-Gon admits that his training towards becoming a Force Ghost was incomplete, which is why Yoda cannot see Qui-Gon's body in Force Ghost form. However, during the finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Qui-Gon appears to Obi-Wan as a fully-fledged Force Ghost, so, as time went on, Qui-Gon obviously improved his powers of immortality.

Which Jedi Get the Privilege of Becoming a Force Ghost?

But wait, isn’t the path to becoming immortal a path to the Dark Side? Technically, yes. Yoda outlines in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith that “death is a natural part of life” and trying to stop people from dying is an indication of one’s greed and attachment to others. So, why are some Jedi granted this power of immortality? Well, unlike Darth Plagueis and Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) who have cheated death through grotesquely unnatural methods, those few Jedi who became a part of the Cosmic Force and transform into Force Ghosts have done so through purely natural means. Such natural powers can only be granted to those Jedi who have mastered their internal balance and who were at peace with themselves at the time of their death. Qui-Gon tells Yoda: "You have been chosen, as I was before you. You will learn to preserve your Life Force, and so manifest a consciousness, which will allow you to commune with the living after death. Dark times are ahead, and forces of light must remain. This is the path of only a few Jedi.”

This mystical conversation between Qui-Gon and Yoda occurs during the Clone Wars, where the Jedi were on the brink of destruction and Darth Sidious was at the height of his power, poised to wipe the Jedi Order out. Qui-Gon could foresee this coming darkness, and he used his powers of immortality to warn Yoda about such darkness, not in an effort to push Yoda to take drastic measures to try and stop it, but to let him know that when the darkness does reign over the galaxy, Yoda must not forget his purpose as a Jedi; he mustn’t discard his connection to the Force. Because eventually, a new hope will emerge, and those Jedi of old who will go on to become Force Ghosts have a responsibility to guide the next generation of Jedi and help them prevail.

A Force Ghost’s Purpose Is To Guide the Living Jedi

This of course runs true for when we do see Qui-Gon emerge as a Force Ghost in front of Obi-Wan in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Qui-Gon appears to Obi-Wan for both company and as a guide, supporting Obi-Wan as he navigates his life on Tatooine so that when the time comes, Obi-Wan is ready to set Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) off on his heroes journey. Then, Obi-Wan accepts his fate and becomes a Force Ghost himself, and guides Luke towards becoming a Jedi Knight. In Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Luke, as an old man, has lost his faith. But, needless to say, that’s why Jedi become Force Ghosts, to help the living Jedi restore their faith. Which is exactly why Force Ghost Yoda appears to Luke, offering a small but integral piece of wisdom that sets Luke back on the right path. Then, once Luke becomes a Force Ghost, he appears to a lost and wayward young Rey in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, offering her his own wisdom and insight, and she reassumes her destiny as a Jedi.

Jedi do not become Force Ghosts because they wish to live forever, no, their spiritual life in the netherworld of the Force is to fulfill a selfless responsibility of guiding those living Jedi who are in need. So, even in the Cosmic world, Jedi are still helping others. But like Qui-Gon said, this ability to preserve one’s consciousness after death is only permitted to a few Jedi. Let’s circle back to the Jedi previously mentioned: Obi-Wan, Luke, Yoda, and Qui-Gon. Although they are all different, they do share at least one thing in common, and that is their internal balance. None of them feared death — Obi-Wan, Luke, and Yoda all welcomed their final moments with peace and purpose, they let go and let the Force take them. Although Qui-Gon met an untimely death during the Duel of the Fates, he wasn't afraid to die, and he carried himself as somebody who had mastered their inner demons. This gives answers to his ability to become immortal.

This act of letting go and accepting one’s fate seems to be a prerequisite for becoming a Force Ghost. There are two other very important Jedi not yet mentioned, who, in their final moments, accepted their fate and transcended into the Cosmic Force — Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his daughter, Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). Although Leia only dedicated a portion of her life towards being a Jedi, her innate fearlessness perhaps contributed to the reason why she was able to accept her fate when the time came. Her last moment was of her reaching out to her son, Ben Solo (Adam Driver), through the Force, and it wasn’t until Ben became one with the Force himself that Leia’s body disappeared and they both joined the Cosmic Force together.

Anakin Skywalker’s Transition to the Cosmic Force Is the Most Important in Star Wars

Anakin’s final moments, however, are arguably the greatest in the Skywalker saga, because we see him finally letting go. His love had been twisted into greed to the point where he wanted to control the fate of his loved ones, which sent him down the darkest path imaginable. But Luke helped to draw out the purity of Anakin’s love that still stirred somewhere deep down, and Anakin fulfilled his Chosen One prophecy by sacrificing himself for his son, and surrendering himself to his fate. Anakin welcomed death, instead of trying to cheat it, and he restored both himself, and the balance of the Force. Truthfully, Anakin didn’t become a Force Ghost just because he was the Chosen One, he became a Force Ghost because in his last few moments he found peace within himself. In the Ahsoka series, Anakin's Force Ghost returns, and like the other Force Ghosts who mentor the living Jedi, Anakin helps his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to discern her true purpose.

Although we have only seen Yoda, Qui-Gon, Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Luke assume Force Ghost forms, when Rey calls upon the Jedi from the past in Star Wars: Episode IX –The Rise of Skywalker, a collection of Jedi call to her through the Force. All the Jedi that call to Rey (apart from Ahsoka Tano) had already died by this point, so we could argue that these Jedi are communicating with Rey through the Cosmic Force. Even though we do not see them, we hear their voices, which evidently gave Rey the strength to defeat Darth Sidious once and for all.