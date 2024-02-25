The Big Picture Force Lightning, associated with the Dark Side, can torture, disfigure, and even kill victims through the conjurer's hands with feelings of hatred.

Since the beginning of the Star Wars franchise in 1977, George Lucas's galaxy far, far away has introduced the world to the many extraordinary powers of the Jedi Order and the evil Empire. Whether mastering the skill of a mighty lightsaber or being able to choke hold a person to death without contact, the Force is strong in both the Dark and Light side of the beloved characters of Star Wars. Since the Disney buyout in 2012, the Galactic franchise has expanded not only its heroes, villains, and droids, but has also transformed its collection of powers. The one strength that has remained all the more fascinating, however, is the Dark Side's weapon of Force Lightning.

Force Lighting was first presented in the popular scene when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) electrocuted Luke Skywalker in Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. According to the official Star Wars databank, Force Lighting is associated with the Dark Side and is "used to torture, disfigure, and even kill one’s victims." The energy is channeled through the conjurer's hands, projected out with feelings of hatred, and can even cause the target's skeleton to flash through their skin. This cruel power might seem invincible, but it can be redirected a powerful Jedi's Force deflection — depicted by Yoda's battle with Sith Lord Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones — or by using lightsabers as seen during Rey's (Daisy Ridley) final battle with Darth Sidious in The Rise of Skywalker.

The greater Star Wars franchise, known now as the Expanded Universe, spoke of the Jedi Order forbidding a variant of Force Lighting called "Electric Judgement" that was practiced by Jedi like Plo Koon in the video game Star Wars: Episode I Jedi Power Battles. Because of the emotional dangers, Force Lightning was further forbidden by the Jedi since it is a power that dominates the mind with rage. Force Lighting remains one of the most recognized abilities in the franchise, and the four main colors continue to be fleshed out within the new Star Wars "canon." For the uninitiated padawans, those colors are blue, green, yellow, and red.

Blue Force Lightning Is the Most Common Form

Users: Count Dooku, Emperor Palpatine, Rey Skywalker, Supreme Leader Snoke

The most common Force Lighting color is blue. As mentioned previously, Emperor Palpatine was the first user to be seen channeling this type of color and power in the original trilogy. Chronologically, it is Count Dooku who was the first to use Force Lightning in Episode II: Attack of the Clones alongside Palpatine throughout the prequel films. Dooku conjured the dark side Lightning to attack Yoda, Anakin, and Obi-Wan in Episode II.

The newest Disney trilogy proved that Jedi are also able to wield Force Lightning. Rey, though biologically a Palpatine, chose the Light side of the Force in the end, and her powers throughout the films display that with her darker past, she's able to tap into Force Lightning. On the planet Pasaana, the Jedi uses the ability to rescue Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) from a First Order transport. Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) also uses this color of Force Lightning to attack Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. Blue Force Lightning will always be synonymous with the origins of the dark side.

Nightsisters Can Use Green Force Lightning

Users: Mother Talzin

Leader of the Nightsisters on Dathomir, Mother Talzin is the main user identified with Green Force Lightning in the Star Wars epic. The Nightsisters are an all-female clan of Dark side witches who can summon the magical ichor, also known as the Waters of Life, which is a glowing green mist from the depths of Dathomir. Mother Talzin and the witches use their magick to wield ichor, allowing them to project green Force Lightning in battles. The Nightsisters recently appeared in the Disney+ spin-off seriesAhsoka, but they were more famously introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Mother Talzin is illustrated in the 2014 limited comic book series Son of Dathomir, where she channels green Force Lightning during her quest for power and vengeance. It only makes sense that the Nightsisters are commonly known to produce a greenish tone of Force Lightning from their connection to ichor!

The Least Is Known About Yellow Force Lightning

Users: Darth Momin, Plo Koon

One of the lesser-known colors of Force Lightning is yellow. This is because the color is only manifested within Star Wars Legends novels and has yet to be adapted into the live-action universe Disney has created. Darth Momin, a Sith Lord from the end of the Old Republic era, debuted in the comic book Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #22. It is unknown why Momin's Force powers glow yellow, but his yellow hue can be linked to the golden light of Electric Judgment within the "Legends" timeline. Furthermore, there has yet to be an official statement confirming the reasons behind the Sith's Force Lightning ability. All we know is that Darth Momin used Yellow Force Lightning in the comics to power a destructive engine that was aimed at the destruction of an entire city.

Red Is the Rarest Color of Force Lightning

Users: The Son, Darth Vader

Even outside the Star Wars franchise, the color red is always correlated with evil characters and bad omens. More famously, the color red defines the Dark side of the Force altogether and is connected to lightsaber colors wielded by the Empire, like Darth Vader's signature lightsaber color. While the red lightsaber color is created by "bleeding" kyber crystal together with a Sith's negative emotions, red Force Lightning is manifested very similarly. The Son (Sam Witwer), also known as the Fanged God, debuted in Season 3 of The Clone Wars and was an embodiment of the Dark side in the most gruesome of ways. The Son lived on Mortis with his sister, a Force-sensitive person in the Light known as Daughter, and his Father — the three are essentially Star Wars' Holy Trinity. The Son sought to lure Anakin to the dark side, but ultimately failed. In doing so, he attacked his family with red Force Lightning and then perished soon after.

In the comic book Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #25, Vader is shown using red Lightning against Palpatine, who is blocking his way in a vision to reach Padmé Amidala. Red will forever be the prominent color of the Dark side of the Force, and red Force Lightning enforces the terror of its great strength. It's quite possible more Lightning colors will be added to Star Wars canon as new content continues to come out year after year! That goes to say...who will wield Force Lightning next?

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi holds the first onscreen iteration of Force Lightning and is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

