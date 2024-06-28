In Star Wars, there isn't anything more iconic than the Force, the primary source of power for the Jedi and Sith. The Force is an energy field created by the collective life in the universe and, therefore, resides in all living things, and anyone in Star Wars can wield it. It goes by many names, too; the Lew'elans call it The Tide, and the Mustafarians call it The Life Current. However, certain beings that possess a high midi-chlorian count are more in tune with the Force and deemed force-sensitive.

Many force-sensitive people tend to become Jedi or Sith; with it, they can bend it and do things no other life form could imagine. Many force powers can aid the user, whether for good or evil. There are the iconic powers of the Force, such as force push and pull, and even non-canon abilities, like the thought bomb created when many Sith unify their willpower and detonate a bomb that destroys the force sensitivity of whatever is in its radius. While there are so many possible powers, specific canon force abilities prove the most useful and can be deemed the strongest.

10 Force Spirit

First Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Force spirit is an iconic Star Wars force ability, introduced in the scene at the end of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, where Anakin, Yoda, and Obi-Wan all return to greet Luke after he triumphs over the Empire. This force ability allows the user to return to the world of the living as a ghost after death. Only strong users have mastered this power and often use it to guide the next generation of Jedi and give them helpful advice.

While force spirit isn't viable in combat scenarios, only the most powerful Jedi in Star Wars have been able to use this technique, such as Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn and Leia Organa. Jedi must undergo unknown training to achieve this and be pure of heart, which is why no Sith has obtained this power. Yoda demonstrated the ability to still use other force powers in this form in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, making it extremely useful.

9 Mind Tricks

First Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Jedi Mind Tricks spawned the famous meme "These are not the droids you're looking for" in the iconic fictional town of Mos Eisley in 1977 with the original Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. This ability allows the user to change someone's perception or plant ideas in their head, almost like hypnosis. Other applications include persuasion, confusion, mind control, and fear. This technique is effective against the weak-minded, but certain species like the Hutts, Geonosians, Toydarians, Falleen, and the Dashade are immune.

Having the power to manipulate people at will is incredibly useful. Force users commonly use this power to escape unfavorable situations or sneak into undetected places. Obi-Wan can control a guy who sells death sticks to rethink his life, and Luke uses his power to meet with Jabba. While this power isn't effective on stronger opponents, it usually helps make things easier while avoiding unnecessary violence.

8 Force Projection

First Appearance: 'Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Force projection is the ability to create a doppelganger and place it anywhere the user is able to. Once created, the user can control the projection as if it were really alive. Force projection is very taxing and could kill users who don't successfully use it. While this power needs to be explored further, users can create multiple versions if they are nearby.

While a relatively new force power, projection proved extremely useful for Luke in The Last Jedi. He was able to create an identical version of himself on the other side of the galaxy, which distracted the First Order until Rey and the others could escape. It takes massive concentration, and only the strongest Jedi, Luke Skywalker, has used this power thus far. This power can be used for distraction and intel, making it very powerful if used correctly.

7 Force Drain

First Canon Appearance: Darth Maul - Son of Dathomir #4