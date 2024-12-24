While there may be some amazing rivalries in the Star Wars franchise, the heart of the story and universe has always been love, hope and friendship. Therefore, the strongest relationships in the series have always been the friendships that bind the stories together. There are some absolutely iconic duos in the Star Wars world that people have absolutely fallen in love with.

Whether it be a friendship that drives one of the major motion blockbuster trilogies, a whole television show, or one that exists on the side and enhances the core of what's already there, the best alliances can turn good characters into the core of entire storylines. A good writer can use a character relationship to turn both of them into even better characters than they have been before.

10 Qui-Gon Jinn & Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Master and Padawan Fought Together Until the End

Some may consider the biggest moment in this relationship's history to be the very inciting incident that kicked off the Skywalker Saga as a whole. But not only did this mentor and padawan bring the iconic Duel of the Fates to the big screen, they provided one of the emotional cores to the chronological first film in the saga, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

While the Prequel Trilogy was about the rise and fall of the man who would become the most terrible villain in cinema history, he was just a child (Jake Lloyd) here, so it was up to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) to hold the film. Thanks to them, people became emotionally invested in this era of the universe and Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace served as a serviceable kick-off to the Prequel Trilogy.

9 Finn & Poe Dameron

The Unlikely Friendship Born From Stealing a TIE Fighter

When the Sequel Trilogy came around, everyone was hesitant about whether the quality was going to hold up compared to the previous films. Especially given the fact that pretty much the entire primary cast are completely new to the franchise, making it a potential challenge to get people invested in them rather than being interested in just seeing the past characters make a return.

When Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) meet for the first time in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, they're tasked with the challenge of escaping a First Order compound. While an unlikely duo, they immediately had people falling in love with their friendship. They worked very well together right off the bat, and it set them up for an incredible friendship to come. The chemistry between actors John Boyega and Oscar Isaac is phenomenal and is a huge part of what makes this duo so great.

8 Ezra Bridger & Sabine Wren

One of the First Mandalorian and Jedi Friendships

Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) had quite the crush on the Mandalorian, Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) in Star Wars Rebels. The feelings were never reciprocated, but that opened up an avenue for the two to eventually grow past his attraction and turn it into a real brother-sister bond that became the best in the show. They would come to fight very well together.

Said friendship would go a very long way in Wren's eventual character arc in her first live-action appearance, in the series, Ahsoka. Which made her journey in the Disney+ series even more compelling and their eventual moment reuniting at the end of it incredibly satisfying. The moment when Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) find each other again is emotional as ever.

7 Anakin Skywalker & R2-D2

"Stay on the ship, R2..."