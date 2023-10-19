Now this is podracing! Star Wars fans, it’s time to clear off some room on the shelf. Funko has revealed two new Pop! figures exclusive to Amazon. Collectors will not only get to display two iconic characters from the franchise, Luke and Anakin Skywalker, but also two of their iconic vehicles!

The first figure is Luke Skywalker straight out of Empire Strikes Back. Decked out in his classic orange flight suit, he’s instantly recognizable to any fan. But this isn’t just any Funko Pop! figure, he comes standing in his ship. His T-47 Airspeeder, or the ship he flew on Hoth to anyone who didn’t grow up reading a Star Wars encyclopedia, to be exact. Making it a must-grab for many fans.

The second figure is of a young Anakin Skywalker, as seen in The Phantom Menace. But he’s not alone, he’s joined by everyone’s favorite astromech R2-D2 as they fly a Naboo Starfighter in the film’s climax. Both figures are part of ‘Hyperspace Heroes,’ a Funko line exclusive to Amazon. It features fan-favorite characters in their iconic ships. It’s enough to make any fan and collector drool just thinking about it.

It’s An Exciting Time For Star Wars Fans

Funko has a little something out there for every type of Star Wars fan. It’ll be hard to find a major character or moment from the franchise that doesn’t get some representation in the form of Pop! figures from the company. Fans have a lot of ways to express all aspects of their fandom.

Beyond collectibles, there is still a lot to be excited about. The latest Disney+ series, Ahsoka, just aired its finale and has fans going crazy. There are also new series, returning shows, and upcoming films on the horizon to look forward to!

The two new Funko Pops! can be pre-ordered now exclusively on Amazon. Check out images of the new figures below:

Image via Funko