Star Wars fans can soon recreate a classic showdown from The Clone Wars as Funko has revealed via Twitter a first look at their upcoming Anakin Skywalker vs. Count Dooku Funko Pop! two-pack set. Set to be released this September as a Gamestop exclusive, the figure set is now available for fans to pre-order for $29.99.

The set features Jedi Anakin Skywalker, who wields his iconic blue lightsaber in a battle-ready pose to face off against his classic adversary Count Dooku, who defensively stands with his curved Sith saber. With two highly detailed sculpts that effectively capture the likeness of the characters, alongside a stunning paint job that nicely contrasts the two figures, Funko’s latest set is shaping up to be another worthy addition to any fan’s growing collection.

The release of the latest set of Pop! figures continue the long-established partnership between Funko and the Star Wars brand. Alongside the upcoming debut of the two-pack sets, fans can also keep an eye out for other releases, such as Admiral Ackbar, the Jabba the Hutt palace set, and the Luke vs. Darth Vader two-pack, alongside many others tied into the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. With so many Funko Pops in store, fans have a new reason to revisit their favorite galaxy far, far away.

RELATED: New ‘Return of the Jedi’ Funko Pop! Sends C-3PO to Endo

15 Years Later, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Remains a Benchmark For the Franchise

It was 15 years ago when fans first witnessed the release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which to this day remains a classic entry to the franchise. Of the many plotlines showcased in the series, one of the most notable and often revisited would be Anakin and Count Dooku’s rivalry, first established in the events of Attack of the Clones. While the fate of both characters would eventually lead to a very dark path, as seen in Revenge of the Sith, the series is notable for fully fleshing them out and expanding on their dynamic with each other. While the series may have ended following its acclaimed Season 7 finale, the show’s legacy can be seen with other upcoming projects, such as the highly anticipated live-action Ahsoka spin-off. Until then, fans revisit the classic series from the prequel era with Funko’s latest set of figures.

Funko’s Count Dooku vs. Anakin Skywalker figures are now available to pre-order here. Check out the official image from the upcoming set below.