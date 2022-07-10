Star Wars in collaboration with Funko POP! is releasing four new vinyl bobbleheads as a part of the Gaming Greats collection. This GameStop exclusive collection features a figure inspired by Merrin from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game in addition to three characters from the Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games.

Funko’s official Twitter account revealed the four new Funko POP! Star Wars - Gaming Greats, announcing that they will be available for purchase exclusively at GameStop soon. The tweet from Funko's Twitter account links back to the item listings and descriptions for the vinyl figures which are available for preorder now. The four new vinyl figures are Merrin the Nightsister of Dathomir from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Proxy the holodroid from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, an Imperial Rocket Trooper, and an Arc Umbra Trooper from the Star Wars Battlefront Series.

Merrin, the Nightsister of Dathomir, is the shortest of the Funko POP! Star Wars - Gaming Greats figures that are coming soon. Standing at 4.67-inches, the silver-haired bobblehead includes added details like the appearance of movement in her red cloak and the gray markings across her alabaster skin. Merrin’s POP! figure is even wielding Nightsister magick as seen in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

Proxy the holodroid from the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video games, shows his mastery for disguise in his Funko POP! Star Wars - Gaming Greats bobblehead. The 5-inch figure of the droid companion has the added attraction of glowing in the dark. Created by Darth Vader to train his secret apprentice, Proxy accompanies Starkiller (Galen Marek) on his journey in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game as well as the Star Wars novel by the same name.

Two characters from the Star Wars Battlefront Series, an Imperial Rocket Trooper and an Arc Umbra Trooper, are 5-inch Funko POP! Star Wars - Gaming Greats bobbleheads. The Imperial Rocket Trooper floats above ground, using a jetpack and the Arc Umbra Trooper is equipped with two weapons in addition to its black and yellow armor. The descriptions for both products say these figures “make a great reinforcement unit to your Star Wars Battlefront collection.”

The new GameStop Exclusive Funko POP! Star Wars - Gaming Greats figures are coming soon. The Funko POP! Star Wars vinyl bobbleheads of Merrin, Proxy, Imperial Rocket Trooper and Arc Umbra Trooper are available for pre-order at GameStop now.