It’s hard to believe that Star Wars fans are one week removed from the epic Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale. The entire six-episode limited series was an emotional rollercoaster ride, but the finale featured the thematically stunning rematch of the century between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that fans have been dreaming about for years. The best part is, that fight didn’t disappoint. Now the folks at Funko are releasing new artful Pops to commemorate these two former Jedi’s satisfyingly somber reunion.

Two of the new Pops are a part of the Funko artist series. The first is of Obi-Wan with his lightsaber ignited and the Jedi Knight symbol, seen various times throughout the series, all over his body. The brown and sandy color scheme really makes this Funko pop out in a crowd which is probably not the best look for a Jedi in hiding. It almost makes it look like it’s eye pleasingly made out of wood or that Obi-Wan is covered in the sands of Tatooine. As we all know, Vader is not going to like that as he’s not a fan of sand’s irritating texture. This brings us to the other artist series Pop which features a similar design with Vader performing a force choke while the Sith symbol is stamped all over his armor. The red and black color scheme is very fitting for the Sith Lord and will make this version of Vader have a very menacing presence on your shelf.

The final new Funko reveal is an Obi-Wan and Vader two-pack. They’re in the same pose as their normal Funko variants, but it's a great option for fans who want to have the pair together in one package. Especially those who don’t want to buy the recently revealed five-pack that sees Vader and Obi-Wan alongside Reva, Tala, and Roken.

Image via Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi was this compelling character-driven story about a former Jedi haunted by his dark past and his falling out with his closest friend. Throughout the series, we saw Obi-Wan struggle with coming to terms with the past between him and Vader. Their first rematch in episode three was one of the toughest lightsaber fights to watch because Obi-Wan looked significantly outmatched compared to his former apprentice. Seeing Vader drag Obi-Wan through those flames like a helpless rag doll probably scarred a lot of fans, but once we got to their final showdown of the series, all bets were off. Obi-Wan fully unleashed the power of the Jedi, and it was an epically glorious sight to behold.

It was not only one of the best lightsaber fights in Star Wars history, but it also had so much emotional weight to it because of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s committed performances. When Vader tells his former master that it was he who killed Anakin and not Obi-Wan, that is one of the most soul crushing and tear-jerking moments of the entire franchise. It tied into the themes of letting go of the past and embracing the future so well, while putting a jaw-dropping exclamation point on Obi-Wan and Vader’s tragic relationship. Hopefully, we can get an awesome Funko of that scene soon, but these new Obi-Wan and Vader Pops can hold you over until then.

Both the artist series and the two-pack are Target exclusives. You can pre-order them now on the retailer’s website. You can also watch all of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ Now. Check out new Funko Pops below: