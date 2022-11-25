With the holidays right around the corner, the race to find the perfect gift for your loved ones is here. We know that finding the right present can be challenging, but luckily we have a deal for the Star Wars fans in your life. The Star Wars saga has become a holiday staple for many families, so giving collectibles as gifts will always be a great option. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or simply want to treat yourself, this Black Friday deal is for you!

Purchase on Amazon

Image via Amazon

Star Wars fans can bring home one of the most adorable creatures in the galaxy with Mattel's Wookiee Plush! This adorable Wookie is a part of the Galactic Pals series of Star Wars plushies. Featured on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, the Galactic Pals are young creatures from across the galaxy, eagerly awaiting someone to take them home. Our little Wookie friends come with soft plastic heads, plush bodies, a carrier, and a personality profile. The original price was $29.99 but with our affiliate link, the price drops to an incredible $20.99. That's 30% off of these furry creatures!

The Wookie Galactic Plush is 11 inches tall and is one of three in the Galatic Pals Plush line. The others are Ewoks, Jawas, and Rodians. Check out the official Amazon description listed below.

Star Wars fans will love the chance to bring home the Galactic Pals plush, adorable young creatures from across the galaxy!

Approximately 11 inches tall, these soft dolls come wrapped in their own unique satchel that kids can use as a carrier.

Fill out the included personality profile to discover the Pal's personality and bring the character to life!

The collection includes fan-favorite creatures, like Ewoks and Wookiees!

The plush make a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors!

