It's time for the Halcyon to pull permanently into the dock. It was announced today that the immersive Orlando-based Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will run its final voyage on September 28-30. The experience saw attendees take a two day "voyage" into the galaxy aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser, immersing them directly into the story — including a climactic showdown between Kylo Ren and Rey. As entertaining as the experience sounds, it sadly remained out of reach for many, as the steep price tag proved to be the biggest barrier.

Disney issued a statement regarding the closure, saying:

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

Disappointing as it is for those who hoped to experience it one day, there is always the chance that Disney will draw lessons from this experience — what worked and what didn't — and make a more accessible, though no less immersive experience for fans of the galaxy far, far away. After all, lightsaber training, musical acts, and environments to explore really did sound like a good time. That said, the compressed timeline likely made guests feel obligated to participate in all scheduled activities for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, making for less-than-relaxing vacation, especially when weighed against the price tag of nearly $6000.

What's Next For the Starcruiser?

In a statement on their website, Disney praised the cast members of the Starcruiser, saying:

"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months."

The company also added that any guests who had booked a stay for after the closure date would be contacted regarding any changes. For those now hoping to take off on one of the remaining cruises, bookings have temporarily been paused, and will reopen on May 26.