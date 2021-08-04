Join The Rebellion, gaze at the stars, or get drinks with an alien bartender.

Disney has revealed a new teaser video for the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuting at Walt Disney World in spring 2022.

This first commercial for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser shows quick glimpses of what to expect from the new two-night experience. The ad shows a guest toasting with an alien bartender, getting recruited by The Resistance, and turning on what looks to be a working lightsaber. The video ends with a family going “to save the galaxy.”

Disney has also updated their website on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser with new details, including an itinerary and a general pricing structure. The itinerary includes three different story moments that allow the guest to choose their path over the two days. In addition to various food and entertainment opportunities throughout both days, the second day includes a morning trip to Batuu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which include a ride on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a ride on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and lunch at the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Gets Spring 2022 Opening Date and Purple Spaghetti in First Look at Food in New Imagineer Video

However, this experience will cost guests quite a few credits. Disney has released sample standard cabin rates, which for two guests sharing a cabin will cost $1,209 per night, or $4,809 for the entire voyage. Two adults and a child will cost $5,299 for the entire trip, while a group of three adults and one child costs $5,999 total. These prices will fluctuate depending on day of voyage departure, as well as the type of cabin chosen for the group, so this is just the starting point for prices.

Disney has been preparing for the launch of their first “storyliving” event over the last few weeks, revealing a poster that also gives hints at what a stay at the Galactic Starcruiser might entail, while last week, Disney posted a video of their Imagineers discussing the storytelling elements, food, and experience of staying on the Galactic Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launches in the spring of 2022. Check out the teaser for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser below.

KEEP READING: Disney’s Hall of Presidents Reveals President Joe Biden Animatronic

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Toys Unite the Old Squad With the Next Generation Who ya gonna call?

Read Next