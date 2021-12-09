While the resort officially opens March 1, 2022, the lucky contest winner will experience their vacation in February as part of a test voyage.

Every day it seems Star Wars fans are getting more updates on the various experiences, shows, and movies being developed for the beloved sci-fi franchise. From highly-anticipated shows like The Book of Bobo Fett to state-of-the-art theme park rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there’s a plethora of things for the fanbase to enjoy.

Now, fans are being given a chance to experience a high-priced Star Wars vacation. Lucasfilm Consumer Products is partnering with The Walt Disney World Resort to give one lucky fan a free two-night stay in the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort. The sweepstakes are marketed as a part of the ongoing "Star Wars: Bring Home the Bounty" campaign where new Star Wars-themed merchandise is released weekly.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a highly-immersive hotel experience where guests are put right in the middle of their own galactic adventure. Disney has been advertising the resort for some time now, releasing first looks in different experiences like lightsaber training and interactive characters that will guide guests around the resort’s ‘ship’. Currently, bookings cost between $3,000 to $6,000 depending on party size.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Preview Video Shows Out of This World Entertainment

While the resort officially opens March 1, 2022, the lucky contest winner will experience their vacation in February as part of a test voyage. In addition to the two-night stay aboard the Starcruiser, the winner and their party of an additional three people will be given an extra stay at another Walt Disney World Resort hotel. This grand prize also includes round-trip airfare to and from Orlando, Florida.

While there can only be one grand prize winner, two first prize winners will receive a multitude of exclusive Star Wars collectibles such as a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series construction set, the full collection of Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics, and Grogu animatronic toy from Hasbro among many other prizes.

The contest is open now until December 14. The grand prize winner and two first prize winners will be announced during the Star Wars: The High Republic livestream event taking place on January 4, 2022, hosted on StarWars.com. You can check out the official rules and prizes here.

Even With High Prices, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Has Sold Out Its First 3 Months You can take a journey to a galaxy far, far away... starting in June 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email