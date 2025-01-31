More than a year after its closure, the future of Walt Disney World's ambitious/disastrous (delete as applicable to yourselves) Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel has reportedly been determined. TheWrap is reporting that the facility, once home to Disney’s most immersive (and expensive) Star Wars experience, will be converted into an office space for Walt Disney Imagineering. The transformation marks the official end of the short-lived, controversial attraction, which shut its doors in September 2023, just 18 months after its grand opening in March 2022. The Starcruiser was designed as a two-night, all-inclusive Star Wars role-playing experience, with guests boarding the Halcyon, in essence a luxury cruise liner, but in space, where they could interact with characters, take part in the battle between the Resistance and the First Order, and even train with a lightsaber. Sounds great, right? So why did it fail?

Why do many things fail? Costs and return of investment. While it was a groundbreaking concept, the price point was — to be completely honest — about as enjoyable as curdled blue milk. At nearly $5000 for two people, for just two nights, the cost was widely and fairly criticized, making it impossible to visit for the majority of normal families. That, plus the restrictive storylines on board, meant barely anybody turned up after the original opening.

There were originally talks of turning Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser into an experience inspired by The Mandalorian, which remains the most popular Star Wars-based intellectual property, but that was quickly dismissed. There was also the suggestion to give guests “tours” of the hotel that would include access to the bar, dinner, and gift shop. But ultimately, Disney's folly was that Disney CEO (at the time) Bob Chapek bet big on families wanting to spend a lot on what turned out to be a cold product, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

What Will the Galactic Starcruiser Be Used For Now?

Well, Walt Disney World is set for a huge expansion with a ton of new attractions to design and build. That means an expansion for Walt Disney Imagineering, which is currently responsible for maintaining and expanding Disney’s attractions, with upcoming projects including expansions based on Indiana Jones, Encanto, Monsters Inc., and other Magic Kingdom developments — including the long awaited Villains Land, which will turn the Magic Kingdom into the Tragic Kingdom.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from Walt Disney World.