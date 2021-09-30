Boarding the fully immersive Halcyon comes with quite the price tag. Do they allow stowaways?

Are you ready to take a voyage to a galaxy far, far away via the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line? Disney has finally unveiled the launch dates for the Halcyon, a 100-cabin Corellian MPO-1400 model starcruiser — a.k.a the full immersive hotel experience that lets guests live their wildest Star Wars dreams at Walt Disney World. The journey begins on March 1, 2022, with general bookings beginning on October 28. Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders, and Disney Visa Cardmembers will receive an opportunity to book ahead of this official launch date.

Last month, Disney revealed that the two-night stay aboard the Halcyon will start at $4,809 for two guests, $5,299 for three, and $6,000 for four guests. Of course, it includes two days of delicious Star Wars-themed breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, as well as one quick-service meal per guest. The fully immersive experience also includes live entertainment, Disney Castmembers portraying key figures aboard the vessel, a trip to Batuu (Galaxy's Edge), and lightsaber training with "working" lightsabers.

This artist concept rendering shows the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where guests will arrive for their two-night vacation at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opening in 2021. (Disney)

Disney has also updated the Galactic Starcruiser website to reflect the official launch dates as well as a planning page to help guests plan their voyage. There are three different styles of cabins you can book for your experience, each one looking like a set pulled straight out of the latest Star Wars project. Depending on which room you book, you can have one, two, or three faux windows to view space out of as you prepare for an evening of relaxation at the Sublight Lounge.

The site describes the experience as:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

With the price tag attached to the experience, some Star Wars fans might have to resort to taking up a life of smuggling to book a flight. The maiden voyage begins March 1, 2022 and we have a good feeling about it.

