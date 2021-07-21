Disney has unveiled a poster for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel coming to Walt Disney World in 2022. The hotel is part of a two-night journey that Disney is calling “storyliving,” which puts guests in the middle of their own Star Wars adventure.

While Disney has revealed concept art for what the Galactic Starcruiser experience will look like, the company has been relatively mum about what exactly guests can expect from this new type of Disney experience. However, this poster does give quite a few hints as to what this two-night experience might entail.

The poster naturally features a look at the Halcyon starcruiser, which is the ship where guests will stay. The Halcyon ship will have a direct entrance into Disney’s Hollywood Studio, which will be between the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attractions at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World Gets 2022 Launch Date

The Disney Parks Blog points out that the poster has two adults and two children at the center of the poster. One adult is a First Order officer, while another is a Twi’lek, while one of the kids is in a Jedi outfit, and the other holds an unknown type of technology. These different options represent the choices that create each guest’s personal Star Wars story. As the blog states:

Do you want to support the First Order? Live like a Jedi in training? Or perhaps become a member of high galactic society? It’s all waiting there for you to discover and decide.

In front of these four is a droid, which the blog points out, is more advanced than the droids we are used to in the Star Wars movies and television shows. The poster also features a family eating dinner at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, where previous concept art has shown all sorts of alien creatures appearing, including Chewbacca and what looks to be alien entertainment.

The poster also shows lightsaber training, however, it’s unclear if the lightsabers being used at the Halcyon will be the working lightsabers that Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, showed off earlier this year, but it seems like a safe bet. Looming over the poster are Chewbacca and Kylo Ren, and while Disney has yet to state which Star Wars characters we can expect to see on the Halcyon, their inclusion in this poster certainly makes them likely visitors.

Finally, the bottom of the poster around the title features spires like those that can be seen at the planet of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Considering the hotel is so close to Batuu, it looks likely that visiting the nearby planet will be part of the Galactic Starcruiser experience.

While there’s still quite a bit that is unknown about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney will surely be revealing more details about the “storyliving” adventure before the Halcyon takes on its first visitors sometime in 2022. Check out the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser poster below.

KEEP READING: Disney Wish Cruise Ship to Include Avengers: Quantum Encounter “Cinematic Dining Adventure”

Share Share Tweet Email

Lana Condor to Star in Randall Park’s Crime-Fighting Chef Action Comedy Hulu Series, ‘Take Out' The Hulu series will be co-written by Park.

Read Next

Ross Bonaime (99 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime