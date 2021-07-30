With the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser getting ready to launch in spring 2022 at Walt Disney World, Disney has gathered a round-table of their Imagineers to further explore what guests can expect on their two-night adventure.

The experience, which the Imagineers state they have been working on for six years, will be unique for each individual. If a person wants to dress up for the entire trip and live out their Star Wars dreams, or sit back and watch the galactic adventures unfold around them, Galactic Starcruiser offers whatever experience a visitor could want.

In the video, Scott Trowbridge states that “the stories that are going to take place on our Galactic Starcruiser were designed to intersect with the stories of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, when both were in development at the same time.” While there were originally many experimental storytelling ideas and ways for guests to interact with the Galaxy’s Edge world of Batuu, it seems like many of those concepts have moved into Galactic Starcruiser.

Guests will be taken via transport to Batuu, where their story will continue. For example, the events of the Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run rides will factor into the overall story of the Galactic Starcruiser experience. It also sounds as though the entire Batuu world outside the rides might figure into your Galactic Starcruiser adventure, as guests might have to meet up with other characters throughout this part of the park.

One of the biggest reveals in the video is a first look at the food of the Galactic Starcruiser, which the Imagineers state is inspired by the various planets and cultures of the Star Wars universe. While the food was only seen at a quick glimpse, if the food on Batuu is any indication of what to expect, it looks as though the Galactic Starcruiser food will be a mixture of the familiar with an intriguing and unique otherworldly twist.

The roundtable also touches on various elements that guests will have the opportunity to see while on their trip. The dinner on the first night will feature a show with music performed by aliens. Kylo, Rey, and Chewbacca are hinted at being a part of the adventure, which hints that there will certainly be action in this story. Also, the lightsaber training will allow guests to anticipated laser blasts that they avoid with their lightsabers, making the guest live the training moments of the movies and make them the guest’s own.

The Imagineers also mention that this story threads through the rest of Star Wars storytelling, and that the Galactic Starcruiser will be a great experience both for people who love this universe, but also for those who are completely new to this galaxy. We will get to see what this new type of storytelling in the Star Wars universe will be like when Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launches in spring 2022. Check out the entire roundtable Imagineers video below.

