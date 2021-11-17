Disney has been fueling the hype for the new Star Wars-themed hotel called the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Boarding a ‘ship,' AKA entering the hotel, called the Halcyon, guests will be immersed in the fantastical world of the sci-fi franchise. As the March 2022 launch date approaches, more and more details have been released regarding experiences the guests will enjoy.

Released today was the character concept art for several crew members, both human and robotics, of the Galactic Starcruiser. These characters, played by cast members, will engage with guests in various special activities, events, and missions. Fans should remember: the art released is still considered an artist’s concept, and is open to change between now and the hotel’s official opening.

Of the six characters concepts released, four appear as humanoids while two are androids. Leading the ship is Captain Riyola Keevan. As a Pantoran, her bright blue skin makes her identifiable amongst any crowd. Once the quartermaster, her quick wit and ability to make relationships within the Resistance helped elevate her to Captain. Described by a reporter at Nerdist, who was invited to experience the hotel early, as commanding but not intimating, Keevan commands her ship with a firm but kind hand.

RELATED: Even With High Prices, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Has Sold Out Its First 3 Months

Also aboard the Halcyon is Cruise Director Lenka Mok and her assistant SK-62O. The pair will work to deliver the best possible Galactic Starcruiser experience for guests, including directing passengers to the unique experiences and restaurants aboard the ship. SK-62O’s look resembles fan-favorite android R2-D2, with copper and grey tones. Mok is described as loving to travel and helping others. Her android assistant is faithful but, as guests will uncover, is hiding many secrets and information about the Resistance.

The next android aboard the ship is D3-O9, a centuries-old robot that runs the ship's logistics. According to Nerdist, D3-O9 is seen through the Halcyon’s view screens and works behind the scenes, so it is likely there is no live actor for this character. Also confirmed to be aboard the Halcyon is the ship's new mechanic Sammie. Wendy Anderson, executive creative director for Disney Live Entertainment, explained there is more to Sammie than meets the eye. Having fled his job for the First Order, Sammie found his way to a spot on the Halcyon and thus, the Resistance. Anderson described him as “more of a stowaway than a mechanic, but he has to behave as a mechanic, so he needs your help because he doesn’t necessarily know how to fix everything.”

First Order Lt. Harman Croy rounds out the experience with his intimating aura, giving guests a sense of tension while they complete their mission aboard the Galactic Starcruiser. Said to be accompanied by Stormtroopers, guests will have to be careful about their Resistance allegiance as Croy works to weasel out the rebellion. Anderson described the current set of characters as “the tip of the iceberg” as more characters and experiences are added.

The opening dates Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are booked until mid-June 2022. Bookings began October 28, 2021, and quickly squashed doubts about the hotel's success. The hotel will operate with limited occupancy with a minimum two-night stay. High ticket prices currently range between $4,800 and $6,000 depending on party size.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Walt Disney World Gets 2022 Launch Date The immersive new type of storytelling is what Disney is calling “storyliving.”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email