Poe Dameron takes flight again! Sort of. Ahead of the launch of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an all-new immersive hotel experience at Walt Disney World, one of the galaxy's best pilots just had to check the premises out for himself. Actor Oscar Isaac, who played Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, recently visited the hotel, and in a video released by Disney Parks, he seems to have taken advantage of all the experience has to offer.

Alongside Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, Isaac gets an up-close look at all the Galactic Starcruiser, admiring the seamless details that went into its construction. The visit included a stop in the Sublight Lounge, a bar featuring gaming tables where guests can learn to play Sabacc — the Star Wars answer to poker and a favorite of Han Solo. While trying the computerized version of the game for himself, Isaac quips that his character Poe Dameron likely would have spent a lot of time in that particular room.

Proving that he can still, in fact, fly anything, Isaac also checked out the bridge of the Starcruiser, and shot a few TIE fighters out of the sky for good measure. Extending his own experience between that of his onscreen counterpart, Isaac also got to try his hand at wielding a lightsaber. Just for training purposes of course. Though he got to try a little of everything, Isaac reiterates that the two-day experience — which invites guests to become a part of the story — will look a little different for everyone who sets out on the adventure.

For the creative minds behind the hotel, immersion really is key. Like recent Disney Parks expansion Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the Galactic Starcruiser is set firmly at a specific point in the story, between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Because the whole experience is meant to be set within the Star Wars universe and in Star Wars canon, the Galactic Starcruiser even has an official name: the Halcyon. The luxury vessel, operated by the Chandrilla Star Line, has been getting small mentions throughout written Star Wars stories, as well as getting a limited run of Marvel comics focused on onboard hijinx. It will also play host to Princess Leia and Han Solo in upcoming novel The Princess and the Scoundrel, serving as their honeymoon destination.

Check out the full video of Isaac's visit here:

