The life of the average Star Wars fan has been a bit of a roller coaster ride lately. With shows like The Book of Boba Fett premiering next month these are exciting times, but with cinematic projects like Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron in doubt, a galaxy far far away is looking a little dyer. However, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge which is a part of Disney World has been one of the constantly evolving hubs for the franchise as it has kept fans nice and cozy while the series sorts itself out.

One of the new attractions coming to the park is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser which is being promoted as a two night immersive adventure and, to celebrate its upcoming opening in March of next year, Disney Parks has dropped a new teaser video.

The three minute video sees Ann Morrow Johnson, an Executive Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, talking with The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone about the new experience. Johnson starts off by saying that this, “is a first of its kind vacation experience where you get to spend two days and two nights living out your very own Star Wars story.” They then make their way into the ship itself and break down all the different things you can do during your stay. Lightsaber and bridge operations training is discussed with the latter of which lets fans live out their fantasy of going to light speed. Along with those larger than life topics being discussed, some concept art like a fully packed Bridge, bars full of life and galaxy gossip, and a skilled lightsaber wielder defecting a blast from a series’ staple training remote, is seen throughout.

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Previews First Look at Lightsaber TrainingThe video ends with a preview of what to expect from the entertainment side of the adventure during your stay. Giambrone gets swept up in the moment where he enters a futuristic bar area that is very reminiscent of famous locations like Mos Eisley Cantina from the original 1977 film.

This is where we get a small preview of what kind of music can be heard on the cruiser with a singer who looks right at home in a place like Jabba's Palace. With pop lyrics like “change is coming” and “welcome to the new world” being sung, this multi-night venture looks to give Star Wars fans an out of this world experience.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser begins its voyage on March 1st, 2022 and will join other immersive experiences like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. You can book your stay here and watch the full preview video down below. For all the latest Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge news, Stick with Collider.

