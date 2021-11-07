The new Star Wars-themed hotel Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, is now almost fully booked until mid-June of 2022 according to the Disney booking page for the hotel. Bookings began on October 28th, and many worried that because of the hotels’ high ticket prices it wouldn’t sell well. However, skeptics have clearly been proven wrong, now that the first three months are fully booked, with only a few in June 2022 left available.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will launch in March 2022 at limited occupancy. The hotel’s limited occupancy, as well as the many experiences that come along with the resort, explain the high ticket prices. The lowest price for the two-night stay on the Halcyon, the starcruiser you board while staying there, is $4,809 for two guests, with increases to $5,299 for three guests and $6,000 for four guests. Keep in mind these are starting prices. The hotel also offers three room selections: Standard Cabins, Galaxy Class Suites, and Grand Captain Suites. So, these prices will also depend on the type of room each guest selects.

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

Clearly, this has not deterred guests, who have sold out the hotel from March to June of 2022. The many experiences involved with a stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser explain the high ticket prices. Staying at the Halcyon is a completely immersive 2-day experience, where guests will board the ship and remain in the world of Star Wars, only leaving for a trip to Batuu at Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Included in the experience are themed meals, exclusive live entertainment, and a lightsaber workshop using the ‘real’ lightsabers Disney revealed earlier this year.

This is a huge success for the Walt Disney Company, especially after coming off a financial year where many of their theme parks suffered. Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland and Disney World in 2019, boasting two rides, a restaurant, and multiple unique shops and experiences. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is just the latest in Disney’s effort to bring more of the Star Wars universe to their theme parks, and will be the first Star Wars-based hotel. It will also be the first fully immersive hotel experience, where instead of revealing the outside world, even the windows feature the beautiful views of space.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser begins its journey March 1, 2022, and you can book now, but only for June 2022 and beyond. You can check out the teaser trailer and images of the rooms below:

Image via Walt Disney World

Image via Walt Disney World

Image via Walt Disney World

