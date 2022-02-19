The experience at Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser is set in the same time period as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios.

With only two weeks until Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's opening, it seems everyone is anxiously awaiting news about the hotel's immersive experience. It seems the wait is now over as Disney tries again with a fresh look at the hotel in a new promotional video detailing the fictional ship's history, with sneak peeks of the hotel's interior, including the dining room, lobby, and cabins.

In November, Disney released its first promotional video for the hotel, starring The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone and Executive Producer of Imagineering Ann Morrow Johnson taking a small tour through the hotel's hallways with a peek into its entertainment options. The video faced immediate backlash from fans over its lack of theming or notable Star Wars characters. Disney quickly removed the video, but copies can be easily found across the internet. Fans' cries were certainly heard, as this new video gives actual looks into rooms, training activities, and more in-depth information about character appearances.

Clips of the resort play over a conversation between Walt Disney Imagineer Travis Finstein and Matt Martin, a creative executive for Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy. The two discuss the Halcyon Starcruiser and its connection to the films and the subsequent Star Wars land in Disney's Hollywood Studios. "When passengers come to Starcruiser today," Finstein states, "They're gonna discover a Halcyon that has recently been restored to its former glory." Martin confirms that the events of the guests' stay will take place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. He goes on to tease the appearance of Kylo Ren and Rey.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive hotel experience that transports guests to a galaxy far, far away. During their stay, guests will engage in lightsaber and bridge training, experience lounge performances from the alien singers, and visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (also called Batuu) in dedicated 'launch pods' (or, as people on earth call them: busses). Guests are encouraged to interact with staff and characters aboard the ship and uncover rebel secrets along the way. "As a passenger, you get to choose your own path." Martin comments, "Will you join the Resistance? Will you join the First Order? Are you a Scoundrel? Everything you could possibly want."

In preparation for its March 1 opening, Disney has released a comic series based around the Halcyon's centuries-old history, including its first trip to Batuu and its involvement with several notable characters in the franchise. According to Imagineers, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is the next step in immersive experiences for Walt Disney World guests and a must-do trip for Star Wars fans of all ages.

You can check out the hotel's new promotional trailer below:

