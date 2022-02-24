Disney Parks is giving fans more behind-the-scenes looks into its upcoming immersive hotel Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The new video features the creative minds behind the project; Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge, Director of Immersive Experience Mikhael Tara Garver, and Creative Director Cory Rouse as they discuss the creation of Starcruiser and its upcoming inaugural launch.

The new video is the best look yet into the Starcruiser, with multiple scenes showing lounges, lightsaber training, and hotel rooms. Cast members don incredibly detailed makeup, transforming them into aliens like Rodians, Togrutas, and Twi’leks. Stormtroopers also make an appearance in the commercial, monitoring passengers around the resort and looking for rebel activity. As advertised in previous promotional videos, guests are encouraged to interact with actors and chose their own path aboard the Halcyon, whether it be with the Jedi or the Sith.

The costumes aren’t the only impressive detail at the hotel. New technology has been developed for the immersive experience. As explained by Trowbridge, a real-time imagery system runs through the ship, syncing the windows in hallways, guest rooms, and activity rooms, in order to create a feeling of realism for guests as they look out into space. Guests with the Disney Parks Play app can open a special itinerary detailing activities around the ship including scheduling their lightsaber training, Sabacc lessons, and a trip to Batuu.

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

RELATED: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Trailer Teases Character Appearances, Timeline Details, and a Look Inside the HotelPlanned around the same time as Galaxy’s Edge, the Starcruiser will transport guests to Hollywood Studios in themed transport shuttles, giving them access to the land’s big-ticket rides Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Characters such as Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca are prone to appear interacting with guests and inciting small story moments. “It’s incredible to think we’re actually here,” Rouse states, “We took quick hits…things that happen in 30 seconds to 2 minutes, and now you’re going to do that for two days?” Garver goes on to add, “It isn’t just parents watching their kids. It’s actually this family experience. Watching adults play… I feel emotionally moved.”

With only one week left until opening, travelers are surely gearing up for this one-of-a-kind vacation. The dedicated cast and crew behind the project are showcasing their passion as they launch this bold new adventure. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens March 1, with two-night stays for up to 4 guests. You can check out more booking information here, and check out the brand-new video below:

