The original Jedi has arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The official Star Wars X account posted a video of Luke Skywalker showing up at Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in California. While not quite to the same likeness as Mark Hamill, the actor portraying Luke Skywalker in Galaxy’s Edge does bear a resemblance to Hamill’s version of the character in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, the final installment in the original trilogy that sees Luke suit up in all black and use a green lightsaber. The Galaxy’s Edge Luke even wears the signature glove on his right hand. Star Wars also announced “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga,” a projection story beginning at the park tonight that will pull back the curtain on more Star Wars history.

Mark Hamill was the first person to portray Luke Skywalker in 1977 in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (previously titled Star Wars), and he even played the character as recently as last year in animation and 2021 in live-action. Hamill first returned to the character to play a de-aged version in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, showing up to rescue Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his colleagues and take Grogu to begin his Jedi training. He then reprised the role not long after in The Book of Boba Fett when Din shows up to check on Grogu. Luke gives Grogu the choice to either stay and complete his training or leave and reunite with Din, and although the two departed in the Season 2 finale, they were back together before Season 3 kicked off in 2023.

‘Star Wars’ Returns to the Big Screen Next Year

Star Wars has been absent from theaters since the 2019 release of The Rise of Skywalker, and while there have been plenty of TV shows to occupy fans in the meantime, the world is ready to see that iconic crawl scroll across the screen. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long. The Mandalorian and Grogu has already been set for release on May 22, 2026, and it will feature the big-screen debut of the two characters who kicked off the Star Wars universe on Disney+. Avatar and Alien veteran Sigourney Weaver will also star in the film, alongside The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Luke Skywalker is now at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Check out the new video of his arrival above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Star Wars.