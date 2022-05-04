It's a great day to be a fan of Star Wars! Not only is it May the 4th (or Star Wars day) but that also means that we have an influx of news about our favorite franchise. Have you ever wished you could fly in the Millennium Falcon? Well, now you can get close! Disneyland Resort and Alaska Airlines have joined forces to bring us a Star Wars-themed plane that yes, includes porgs staring at you.

The plane is painted "space black" and is paying homage to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the part of Disneyland that is dedicated to bringing fans into the world of Star Wars with fun things like building your "junk" (aka a lightsaber, but you can't call it that or the First Order might hear). And now, being able to fly in a Star Wars-themed plane just makes it that much more special.

Sure, it's not actually an X-Wing or even one of those cool motorcycle things from The Book of Boba Fett, but getting to fly on a plane and look out to see a porg is still a pretty cool thing. Can this plane take on TIE fighters? Is this the plane that will help us save the galaxy? Hopefully, but if not, it is just you getting to your destination in style.

Image via Disneyland Resort

RELATED:'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett' Reveals Behind the Scenes Look at Mark Hamill Reprising Luke Skywalker

The thing is: We love things that just have references to Star Wars on them, whether it's a lunch box or a shirt or even just hearing a lightsaber sound. We love this franchise so much, and if that means spending money to go on a plane that has the Falcon on it, well, we're all going to probably do it.

The plane would be a great way to get to Galaxy's Edge and continue your immersion in the world of Star Wars but I also would love to just look at a porg for hours on end. That's the dream.

You can read more about the plane below:

Today, May the Fourth, Disneyland Resort and Alaska Airlines joined forces to unveil a new, one-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed aircraft that even Chewbacca would be proud of. The plane is now flying on routes across Alaska’s network for the universe to enjoy! Paying tribute to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in California, the plane is painted space black with the iconic Millennium Falcon emblazoned on the tail chased by TIE fighters. Additionally, porgs look back at passengers from both winglets, as another porg greets guests at the boarding door.

'Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Star Opposite Felicity Jones in 'Maria'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (364 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe