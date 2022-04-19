SkyDance New Media and Lucasfilm Games have announced that their next project will be a new Star Wars game. It will feature an all-original story set in the legendary Star Wars galaxy. Not much is known about what the story will consist of or who all will be involved with the project, except that it will be helmed by BAFTA and WGA award-winning director, Amy Hennig.

Previously working as creative director at Naughty Dog, Hennig co-created popular video game series such as the Uncharted franchise. She also collaborated once again with Uncharted co-creator, Todd Stashwick, and writers Gary Whitta and Allison Rymer, to work on an action-adventure game that was revealed to be Forspoken, a title planned to be released this October.

Discussing her approach to creativity within the Star Wars universe, Hennig stated the following about the upcoming project:

I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly. I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.

RELATED: 7 LEGO Star Wars Specials to Watch Before Playing 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'Lucasfilm Vice President, Douglas Reilly, also released a statement regarding the unknown project and once again collaborating with Hennig and Skydance New Media:

We couldn't be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.

This is the second major project announcement from the gaming company, with Hennig and veteran producer, Julian Beak, helming a new narrative-driven interactive experience in a partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

This isn’t the first time the Star Wars franchise has dipped its toes into the video game pool. The love story between the two goes back to the early 80s with the release of the Star Wars arcade game in 1983. It would transition to gaming consoles with the Game Boy and Atari both getting their own Star Wars-themed game Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Super Nintendo fans may remember the Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes released in the early 90s. As gaming technology changed, so did Star Wars video games, with the release of Vader Immortal on Oculus Rift and the ongoing popular LEGO Star Wars franchise. Needless to say, this new project gives a lot for Star Wars fans and gamers to look forward to in the near future.

