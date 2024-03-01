The Big Picture George Lucas faced immense pressure during the making of Star Wars , even mistaking an anxiety attack for a heart attack at one point.

Some crew members openly criticized the project, with even Harrison Ford mocking the dialogue on set, adding to Lucas' emotional strain.

Despite the stress and health risks, Lucas persevered, though he ultimate stepped down as director for the sequels to avoid further strain on his health.

When Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (dubbed simply Star Wars back then) came out in 1977, it was a game-changer for the movie industry. It broke almost every record there was to break and consolidated the blockbuster era in the 1970s and 1980s. What not everyone knows, though, is that such an achievement can take a toll on the people behind it, and that was the case with George Lucas. The production of Star Wars in 1976 is almost as epic a tale as the movie itself, and it put pretty much everyone working directly in it under a lot of stress. Lucas was the most severely affected and even had to go to the hospital once for fear of a heart attack.

George Lucas Thought He Was Having a Heart Attack During the Production of ‘Star Wars’

In his 2019 memoir A Long Time Ago in a Cutting Room Far, Far Away, famed Hollywood editor Paul Hirsch mentions an episode during the production of Star Wars in which George Lucas had to go to the hospital. On the way back to California after shooting the movie in London, George and his then-wife, editor Marcia Lucas, stopped in New York first — and that's when George felt the full weight of the pressure on his shoulders, according to Hirsch: "The shoot had been very difficult for him, and he had even checked into the hospital at one point with chest pains, thinking he was having a heart attack."

Thankfully, it turned out the pain was only an anxiety attack, which, let's face it, isn't anything good, either. The shooting in London was extremely difficult, and it took a heavy emotional toll on Lucas. It was then that he was confronted with the possibility of Star Wars, an idea that he thought of so carefully, might not be worth all the effort everyone was putting in. He was having trouble with the British editor he had hired in the first place, John Jympson, who, according to Hirsch, "never got the spirit of the piece and apparently made his scorn for the project known."

If it was only Jympson, perhaps it would have been easier, but even people like Harrison Ford openly mocked the movie's writing on set. "George! You can type this sh*t, but you sure can't say it!" he shouted at Lucas from across the studio. Granted, Ford may not be that keen on Star Wars to this day, and Lucas is painfully aware of how strange his dialogue sounds, but there are better ways to express your opinions on your boss' work. With the cast and crew openly displaying their distrust of the work being done — even though Ford now claims he was joking — Lucas was bound to be emotionally affected. Unfortunately, his anxiety attack in New York wouldn't be his last bad feeling about Star Wars yet.

Things Remained Stressful for Lucas During the Post-Production of 'A New Hope'

The making of Star Wars was such a rollercoaster that it shouldn't be long before someone decides to take it to the screens. It has already inspired awesome works, like the French graphic novel Les Guerres de Lucas. What is so fascinating about George Lucas' story in Star Wars is that he hardly ever had a moment of peace, from pre-production until post-production. If filming it gave him anxiety attacks, what came later would be enough to make anyone quit. Lucky for us, Lucas isn't just anyone.

After Lucas' anxiety attack in New York, it was time to edit the movie and get it ready for release. With John Jympson out of the picture, Lucas got a trio of talented editors to work on Star Wars: his wife at the time Marcia, Paul Hirsch, and Richard Chew. It's often said that the movie was "saved" in the editing bay, but it wasn't enough for most Fox executives. The studio had been the only one in Hollywood willing to take the risk of banking such an expensive project, and it was mostly thanks to producer Alan Ladd Jr. that it decided to pick it up.

So, when the time came for the first screening of the movie, a lot depended on it. And it didn't go well. The version that was shown still lacked visual effects, music, and dubbing, with David Prowse playing the voice of Darth Vader before James Earl Jones took over, for example. Present were Fox executives and some of Lucas' filmmaker friends, including Steven Spielberg and Brian de Palma. As Spielberg recalls in the Empire of Dreams making-of documentary, he was the only one in the room who enjoyed the film and believed the others' lackluster reaction was due to the rough cut of the movie that was presented.

Things only started to look up for Lucas and Star Wars when the finished movie hit theaters in 1977. Many factors went into making it such an undeniable hit, from groundbreaking visual effects by Industrial Light and Magic to John Williams' orchestral score, but if only one had to be singled out, it would be Lucas' insistence on his vision and not giving up on it. Morale was so low before the release, that he wasn't even present when Star Wars came out and was vacationing in Hawaii with Steven Spielberg. Only after Alan Ladd Jr. called him and told him to turn on the news about it did Lucas finally confirm his movie was a hit.

Lucas Moderated His Involvement in the Original Trilogy After His Health Scare

Image via Lucasfilm

George Lucas' vacation in Hawaii was initially meant to avoid any news around the release of Star Wars because he was sure it was going to bomb at the box office. After he saw the news about what an unprecedented hit his movie was, Lucas put his mind at ease. Still, the success of Star Wars in the theaters wasn't worth going through all that again, especially the risks to his health. No work is worth it, and for the future, Star Wars had to get even bigger.

In fact, it was already bigger. With the movie came a lot of new responsibilities, like managing Lucasfilm, ILM, and the whole direction of a multi-million dollar franchise. Lucas' health had already suffered a lot during the making of Star Wars, so his decision to step down as director of its sequels was mainly to avoid the stress and the risks they posed, as recalled in J.W. Rinzler's The Making of Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back. Maybe with more liberty after proving his talent with the first movie, the second wouldn't have been as big of an ordeal for him, but that's ultimately not what happened. And for the best, as Irvin Kershner's work in The Empire Strikes Back is often regarded as the best directing in the franchise, while Richard Marquand's work in Return of the Jedi assured a conclusion to the saga that was just as epic as its beginning — all without a big risk to anyone's health.

