George Lucas has a complicated relationship with the juggernaut Star Wars franchise he created. Hailed for directing one of the most impactful blockbusters to grace screens, he's also earned plenty of criticism for returning to helm the then-maligned prequel trilogy. As time has gone on, however, views on The Phantom Menace through Revenge of the Sith have notably softened as perspectives constantly shift and fans re-evaluate the visions for each film. In a recent panel at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of receiving his honorary Palme d'Or, Lucas looked back on some of the criticism of the prequels and the original trilogy, specifically addressing the casting choices made throughout the six films.

Lucas gave a lengthy answer when discussing the Star Wars phenomenon and its evolution into the unstoppable franchise it is today, touching on the perception of The Phantom Menace as a kids' movie and how he left his unmade Apocalypse Now behind for the series. He notably had plenty to discuss about a common criticism he'd received that the cast of his grand space opera wasn't diverse enough. While the series' first six films are primarily led by white characters, from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), he pushed back against the notion that white men dominate the galaxy far far away. "There are certain aspects of that movie where they would say, 'Well, it's all white men.' I said, 'Most of the people are aliens,'" Lucas told the crowd.

Furthermore, Lucas believes that the focus of Star Wars isn't meant to be on race nor is it meant to discredit other races. "The idea is that you're supposed to accept people for what they are, even if they're big and furry or whether they're green," he continued. He instead sees the inclusion of the Rebel Alliance's alien allies, like Chewbacca, the Mon Calamari, and the Ewoks, as a showcase of how the franchise places value in other races. "The idea is all people are equal." Lucas adds that the series's robots and droids are the only group intentionally discriminated against in the canon as an allegory for racism. At its heart, though, the crux of the sci-fi series is that anyone can embrace the light or the dark side, no matter who they are.

The only people who aren’t, which was in there, are the robots. 'Well, you can't come in here. We don't like their kind here.' They were the only ones that were discriminated against, and that was a way of saying people are always discriminated into something, and sooner or later, that's what's gonna happen. We're already starting with AI saying, 'Well, we can't trust those robots.' But that was a main part of that movie was to make people realize that everybody is evil, no matter where they're from, no matter what they look like. That is the important thing, and the whole movie is that way."

To further get his point across, Lucas reflected on the few Black actors who took on major roles in the original and prequel trilogies. Though Lucas's first film is a bit lacking, Billy Dee Williams immediately came to mind for the director thanks to his iconic role as Lando Calrissian, Han's old friend who rises to the rank of a Rebellion general and even returns in The Rise of Skywalker to help finally end the battle against Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). He also pointed to Samuel L. Jackson's role as fan-favorite Jedi master Mace Windu as further proof, with Lucas saying that he did what he could to accommodate the star.

"The other part of that was the critics could say, 'What we mean is there are no Black people in the movie.' Well, in the first one, there were a few Tunisians who were dark, but in the second one, I had Billy Dee Williams, and in the new ones, which they were also criticizing, I had Sam Jackson. He wasn't a scoundrel like Lando, but he was one of the top Jedi. He wanted to be in it so bad that all he really wanted was a purple sword, and so I said, 'Great.' [Laughs] No, but we paid him a regular salary. The secret to Sam, who is a fantastic actor and has been, because of his movies his agent said, 'Don't tell him that. We could get a big thing out of it.' I said, 'Look, it's a small part. It's the best I can do. I may be able to extend it to the other two movies because this could be a key character.' He did it for very little, but I gave him a percentage, but it wasn't gross, it was net. For us, because I was financing them myself, net and gross were the same thing. So, we did that."

All the criticism aside, nothing has slowed Star Wars's roll as one of the biggest media franchises on the planet. Though Lucas has been relatively detached from his creation since selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, he's made untold millions from the franchise and has forever left an unmistakable imprint on the franchise. Newer properties, like Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, the sequel trilogy, and so much more have also done wonders for growing the universe's diversity, with far more characters of color and women taking on key roles. This includes the next big project to hit screens: The Acolyte. The much-anticipated High Republic-set series from Leslye Headland starring Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae as a dangerous former Padawan and her Jedi Master whose conflict unveils darker forces at play under the surface.

The Acolyte releases on Disney+ on June 4. Lucas's The Phantom Menace, meanwhile, is currently enjoying its 25th anniversary this year and has subsequently had a healthy run at the box office in its theatrical re-release.

