New tees featuring Grand Admiral Thrawn symbols and sigils for summer.

Grand Admiral Thrawn recently stepped into live-action in Ahoksa.

Grand Admiral Thrawn has been found… in Heroes & Villains' latest Star Wars collection. Inspired by the fan-favorite character who stepped into live-action in Ahsoka, these latest items feature the Chiss Imperial leader’s symbol of the 7th fleet, the image of his Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, and more, shared exclusively with Collider.

The standout piece of the collection is the Grand Admiral Thrawn Bomber Jacket. The embroidery is stunning on the piece, with the villain’s name stitched in Aurebesh (the Star Wars alphabet) across the back. The words frame the iconography of the Chimaera, Thrawn’s personal ship, in red and gold. The front has his sigil stitched in blue above the heart with gold accents on the shoulders and the front zipper. This stellar bomber jacket is exclusive to Heroes & Villains and made of 100% Polyester. The item runs for $125.

New Thrawn Tees in Time for Summer

Heroes & Villains have always been known for their high-end items; these new tees are no exception. Making up the bulk of the collection, these six new shirts showcase similar but unique designs. The Thrawn With Chimaera Black Tee has the Grand Admiral silhouetted in a Chiss-hued blue with the Chimaera’s icon wrapped around in red. The impactful Chimaera & 7th Fleet Symbols Gray Tee blends the two well-known icons that represent Thrawn together in one striking design. The 7th Fleet Symbol Natural Tee in white and gold along with the Chimaera Symbol Red Tee with golden images might be more simple designs, but it doesn’t mean they’re not standouts on their own. These six new designs are Heroes & Villains exclusives made of 100% cotton and are unisex in size. They sell for $32.

Doug Johnson, Creative Director and Brand Manager of Heroes & Villain shared his thoughts about the new line, saying:

"Heroes and Villains focuses on making items that speak to the Star Wars universe in a fan centric way. We like to focus on the things that the people who are truly invested in the story will appreciate. The quality of the product matches the level of devotion we and our fans have for these stories. We are uniquely positioned to offer this perspective through our direct to consumer business. We are able to speak to the fans and relate their interests and preferences to our product development regularly. With the support of our parent company Bioworld, we have the resources to build unique collections that are exclusive and of the highest quality. Although we work independently from Bioworld, we share many common resources that enable us to serve our fans the way they deserve. Every designer and artist on the team is not only extremely talented but also highly invested in the stories and creators we celebrate through our work."

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Successful Live-Action Entry

Image Credit: Heroes & Villains

Grand Admiral Thrawn first made his debut in the 1991 Star Wars Legends novel Heir to the Empire by Timothy Zahn. He instantly became a fan-favorite character throughout the trilogy. The character stepped onto the screen in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, where he was voiced by Lars Mikkelsen, where Thrawn was the main villain for Seasons 3 and 4. During the series finale, the character vanished alongside Jedi Ezra Bridger, who was then voiced by Taylor Gray and played in live-action by Eman Esfandi. Mikkelsen reprised his role in live-action for Ahsoka, which saw the Grand Admiral return to the known galaxy, setting him up as the main villain in Dave Filoni’s upcoming Avengers-like film, which will wrap up all Mandoverse shows.

The Thrawn collection from Heroes & Villains is now available on their website. Check out a sneak peek at the collection below.