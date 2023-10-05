The Big Picture Gray Jedi, who walk the line between the light and dark sides of the Force, have been a theory explored in Star Wars Legends stories and possibly teased in canon.

The ancient Je'daii Order focused on the balance of the Force, with three states: light, dark, and balance. Those who fell to either side were exiled until they returned to balance.

In both canon and Legends, characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Ahsoka Tano, and Luke Skywalker have disagreed with the Jedi Code but have never fully embraced the powers of the dark side, making them not true Gray Jedi.

The Force, as we know from Star Wars, is divided between the light side and the dark side. The Jedi Order is inherently attuned to the light side, while the Sith embrace the dark, and each live by their own code. It sets up a very easy, yin/yang dynamic of the white hats vs the black hats that has been the underlying theme of Star Wars overall. But what if you were told that there is a theory that holds that there is an in-between area, where one can walk the line, if you will, and utilize elements from each side without fully embracing either, as detailed in their own code? It's a theory that has been played around with in the Star Wars Legends catalog of stories, and possibly even teased in canon: Gray Jedi. And the theory is far, far more contentious than one would think.

The Rise of the Gray Jedi

The Gray Jedi actually predate both the Jedi and the Sith, with the ancient organization known as the Je'daii Order. The Je'daii focused on the balance of the Force, of which there were three states: Ashla, the light; Bogan, the dark; and Bendu, the balance. Any member of the Order who fell to one side or the other were exiled to one of two moons off of Tython - one bathed in light, the other in darkness - to meditate until such time as they returned to balance. The Force Wars of 25,793 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) saw the Je'daii Order divide into two separate factions, the forebears of the Jedi and the Sith, and was the first conflict between the forces of light and darkness. The victorious Jedi would go on to align themselves with the Galactic Republic, extolling the light side of the Force as their purpose.

During the time of the Old Republic, the Jedi Order was largely decentralized, and in the period between the Dark Wars and the Great Sith War, some Jedi felt that a strong, central authority was needed. Thus rose the Jedi Council, a governing body that consolidated control of the Jedi Order, with a stricter code of conduct for its members instituted. However, some Jedi objected to these changes, which included banning the practice of training Jedi hopefuls older than the age of four, and the forbidding of marriage and families. These Jedi would frequently butt heads with the Jedi Council and would come to be known as Gray Jedi to both the Jedi and Sith. So Gray Jedi, then, are those that walk between the light and the dark without surrendering to either, like the Je'daii, and (this "and" is important) Jedi who work apart from the Jedi High Council, and in turn outside the expectations of the Jedi Code, instead adhering to their own.

So, Who Is a Gray Jedi?

Now here's where things get contentious. Who do we know that actually is a Gray Jedi? In canon, we don't. As George Lucas makes clear, there are two sides, the light and the dark, and never the trains shall meet. Using Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) as an example, once he rejected the Jedi Code and married Amidala (Natalie Portman), his path forward was a direct line to the dark side: it was a selfish act on his part, and soon that selfishness became something Anakin would trade his very soul for to keep, bending the very rules of life and death to meet his desires. Long story short, there's no such thing as a Gray Jedi in Star Wars canon.

Ah, but what about Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), or Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), or even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)? They, and others like them, have made no qualms about disagreeing with the Jedi Code, or turning their back on the Jedi Order. Luke even flat-out said, "It's time for the Jedi to end," in Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. That meets the criteria to be a Gray Jedi, does it not? Well, it meets a criterion, but in order to be a true Gray Jedi, one has to meet both the disagreeing with the Jedi Council and walk the line between the light and the dark (you were told that "and" was important). While all famously meet the first, not one has ever used the powers that come from using the dark side of the Force. No Force lightning, no Force choke, no midi-chlorian manipulation. They may not agree with the Jedi Council or its code, but they stand firmly in the light side.

Even in the Star Wars Legends universe, the Gray Jedi - the true Gray Jedi - are few and far between, which makes the story of Jolee Bindo so interesting. From Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Bindo, a self-proclaimed Gray Jedi who lived around 4000 BBY, was a human male Jedi, who married a human mercenary named Nayama in his youth, disregarding the Jedi Order's code. Also against the code? Training Nayama while only a Padawan himself. Nayama joined the Brotherhood of the Sith and invited him to join her, but Bindo refused, leading to a duel where Bindo would prevail, but despite her clear association with the dark side, he couldn't bring himself to kill her. Bindo was put on trial by the Jedi Council, and despite the council clearing him and offering Bindo a promotion in rank, Bindo felt that the Order had failed him, and he broke ranks entirely. For a while he was a smuggler until he crashed on Kashyyyk, choosing to remain in exile there, until he met Revan, a Jedi, on Kashyyyk and stood with him against Darth Malak, earning the Cross of Glory for his service.

There is an argument to be made that Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) would be the first Gray Jedi in Star Wars canon, and it is far more convincing, especially with Stevenson's pitch-perfect portrayal. At the very least, Skoll opens the door to the possibility, and for Star Wars fans, that possible advent of the Gray Jedi, with a code that stands apart from its kin, is truly exciting.