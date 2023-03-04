When people talk classic movie franchises, Star Wars is almost always one of the first titles to come up, and for good reason. The godparent of all sci-fi films that followed, there's enough to love about the franchise that you could gush over just about any aspect of its best films.

One of the best parts of any good Star Wars film is the iconic characters, who are brought to life by actors giving their absolute all. While everyone has their own personal favorite performances across the live-action Star Wars outings, here are (in no particular order) some that Reddit users singled out as the most noteworthy.

10 Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi

Making his first appearance as Obi-Wan in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Ewan McGregor plays the younger version of the legendary Jedi knight who mentored both Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

What's not to love about Obi-Wan? One of the most reliable Jedi in any Star Wars story both in power and character, it's not surprise that he's so beloved. Even years after his film appearances and before his return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reddit users such as bearcatshark recognize him as one of the greatest things the prequels have to offer.

9 Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa

Part of the original trilogy and introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope, Carrie Fisher stars as Leia Organa, the fearless princess captured by Darth Vader, and later revealed to be his daughter and the sister of Luke Skywalker.

An integral part of the foundation of the entire cinematic universe, Princess Leia couldn't have been played so successfully by anyone other than the great Carrie Fisher. With sharp humor, emotional depth, and a kickass attitude, it's no wonder her performance was applauded in this r/StarWars thread.

8 Adam Driver as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo

Introduced in The Force Awakens as one of the main antagonists of the sequel trilogy, Adam Driver plays Kylo Ren, the Knight and eventual Supreme Leader of the First Order.

Getting a consistently brilliant performance from Adam Driver isn't surprising by any means, but it's still worth noting just how strong he is as the disgraced son of Han and Leia. With his flawless portrayal of a tragic internal struggle, Reddit users like KnightofSpren praised his work as some of the best in any Star Wars media.

7 Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine

Making his first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, Ian McDiarmid plays Emperor Palpatine, the shadowy leader of the Galactic Empire who serves as the true villain of the original trilogy.

The puppet master behind all the evils of the Skywalker saga, Palpatine is masterfully embodied as a twisted space wizard by Ian McDiarmid, who oozes menace in every one of his scenes. His performance received a lot of love on Reddit, especially from user accountantdooku.

6 Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Harrison Ford first appeared as Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope, where he plays the maverick smuggler pilot who assists Luke Skywalker on his quest to rescue Princess Leia.

The blueprint for the countless reluctantly heroic characters that followed, Harrison Ford's endearing turn as Han is the human element that grounds the original trilogy. Unsurprisingly, his name is rarely left out of people's top five's on r/StarWarsCantina.

5 James Earl Jones & David Prowse as Darth Vader

The primary antagonist of Star Wars: A New Hope, Darth Vader is voiced by James Earl Jones and embodied by David Prowse, and is the Commander-in-Chief of the Galactic Empire's army, and the father of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

When you think Star Wars, you think Darth Vader. This undeniably iconic performance was pulled off by the combination of David Prowse's intimidating presence and stellar voice acting from James Earl Jones. User Oobedoob_S_Benubi aptly describes his voice as "heaven" for the ears.

4 Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Played by Diego Luna and first appearing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor is a member of the Rebel Alliance who sacrifices himself in order to secure the plans for the Galactic Empire's Death Star.

He does a great job in Rogue One, of course, but it's really in his prequel show Andor where Diego Luna really gets to shine as this character. User rondonjon highlights his interactions with the rebels to be some of the more exciting parts of his performance.

3 Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker

Making her first appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Daisy Ridley stars as Rey, a young woman from the Jakku desert who becomes the last living Jedi and the protagonist of the sequel trilogy.

Being the first new protagonist of an entirely new saga, Daisy Ridley had a lot on her shoulders. Despite the obstacles, she turned in a memorable and lovable performance as the leader of the next generation of Jedi. Her name popped up in several users' top fives, including Mr-Molotov.

2 Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams first appears in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as Lando Calrissian, a smuggler and gambler who after double-crossing Han and Leia, joins their side in the Rebel Alliance.

Playing his role with an unmatched charm and smoothness, Billy Dee Williams makes the most of every scene he's in. His work as the charismatic traitor turned ally received lots of love on r/StarWarsCantina.

1 Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill and introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope, is a young man who leaves his home planet to become a Jedi Knight and save the galaxy from destruction at the hands of the Galactic Empire.

One of the most instantly recognizable protagonists in film, no one could have brought Luke to life quite like the way Mark Hamill did. His iconic turn as the Star Wars universe's chosen one, particularly in 2017's The Last Jedi was a favorite among r/StarWars Redditors.

