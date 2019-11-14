‘Star Wars’ Greedo Actor Has No Idea What to Make of “Maclunkey” Either

0

What was the first thing you watched on Disney+? Did you dig into the Marvel movies, or go on a nostalgia trip through something like DuckTales, or re-live the animated classics from the Disney vault? Or did you, like me, repeatedly watch the scene from Star Wars: A New Hope in which Han Solo kills Greedo the bounty hunter, just relishing in the fact that Greedo yells “Maclunkey” now right before getting blastered to death in public? You should try it. It’s a good time, even though I still can’t make heads or tails of George Lucas‘ decision to include the line, and apparently a very knowledgeable source is right there with me.

Talking to Empire, actor Paul Blake—the man under Greedo’s green skin—discussed the “Maclunkey” line. He’s also pretty confused.

“I did! I couldn’t understand a word of it. (laughs) It confused me incredibly, but I’ve never understood anything about the movies anyway, particularly that. The convention I’ve just come back from, I had a million opinions from everybody. This new word!”

By now, a few Star Wars aficionados like writer Donna Dickens have pointed out that Greedo is most likely saying “ma klounkee”, Huttese for “this will be the end of you,” an objectively funny thing to say right before getting shot in the goddamn face. Blake, though, who confirmed that nothing close to “maclunkey” appeared in the original script, offered up his own explanation.

“Yeah, well [Greedo]’s talking about his Scottish grandmother there. Greedo had a Scottish grandmother and an Irish grandfather, and a Rodian step-mother. That’s why he shouted ‘Maclunkey’ just before he died. He’s about to meet his grandfather. How absolutely absurd, what is George doing these days?”

No, but on a much more serious note, here is Paul Blake’s actual theory. Paul Blake seems like an extremely chill guy:

I shall say it was Greedo’s last gasp. It’s a Rodian thing. Just before you expire, every Rodian says ‘Maclunkey’. It’s some ancient tradition. I read there’s an interpretation that it means, ‘ma-dong-key’. ‘My donkey’, I think, is another reference to the horse waiting outside the Cantina that Greedo was in.

