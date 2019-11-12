The Han/Greedo Scene in ‘Star Wars’ Has Been Changed Again for Disney+

0

The arrival of Disney+ was met with much anticipation and excitement, as Star Wars fans got to check out the first episode of the live-action series The Mandalorian and Disney fans now have a bevy of animated films at their disposal. But Disney+ also had a few surprises in store, one of which was, uh, quite unexpected. In the version of Star Wars: A New Hope on Disney+, the infamous Han/Greedo scene has been changed. Again.

Fans are well aware that in the original version of A New Hope, Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) encounter with Greedo in the Cantina ends with Han murdering Greedo. You see, Greedo is there to confront Han about losing shipments he was smuggling for Jabba the Hutt, and to collect a debt. Greedo offers to let Han live if he just gives him the money, but when Han says he doesn’t have the money on him, Greedo essentially says he’s gonna take Han out. Not to be outdone, Han shoots Greedo with his blaster, killing him dead. Here’s the original version of the scene:

For the 2004 DVD release of the Star Wars movies, George Lucas edited the encounter to add a blast above Han’s head, giving the impression that Han and Greedo shoot at the same time. Here’s that version:

And now on Disney+, the scene has inexplicably been changed again. Now, Greedo has the last word before the gunblasts. It’s not subtitled, so it’s just alien gibberish, but it could give the impression that Greedo further goads Han into shooting, rather than Han just being smart enough to draw before this alien dude kills him. Watch the new version below:

In 2012, Lucas addressed the controversy over the Han/Greedo scene and explained why he decided to change it, arguing that it was his intention all along for audiences to understand that Greedo shot first:

“The controversy over who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo, in Episode IV, what I did was try to clean up the confusion, but obviously it upset people because they wanted Solo to be a cold-blooded killer, but he actually isn’t. It had been done in all close-ups and it was confusing about who did what to whom. I put a little wider shot in there that made it clear that Greedo is the one who shot first, but everyone wanted to think that Han shot first, because they wanted to think that he actually just gunned him down.”

So yeah, that’s silly. But it’s also silly that Lucas felt the need to further tone the scene down with this added line of dialogue, as Lucasfilm confirmed to Vanity Fair that it was George Lucas himself who made this change, before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney.

Alas, here are the four different versions of this single scene from an iconic movie that now exist for some reason: