Han Solo, the smooth-talking smuggler and captain of the Millennium Falcon, is an inseparable character from the Star Wars universe. Inspired by the reckless nature of George Lucas's close friend and acclaimed director, Francis Ford Coppola, Han Solo is undeniably one of the most iconic sci-fi personalities in cinema, and that is all thanks to Harrison Ford's stellar, charismatic performance. It's hard to imagine any actor other than the Indiana Jones star who could fill Solo's shoes — the audition process itself proves that, as a stroke of luck landed Ford the role against some of the biggest names in showbiz.

After the booming success of American Graffiti, George Lucas once again sought the help of casting producer Fred Roos to find the perfect actors to shine to stardom in the first installment of the galactic epic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Numerous big-name celebrities turned up for the Han Solo audition, including Christopher Walken! At the time, Walken was just as much an unknown as Ford, and that's just what Lucas was looking for. However, there was one distant reason why the Lucasfilm CEO chose to work with Harrison Ford again instead of the 500-plus people who were competing to play Princess Leia's scoundrel.

What Was the Audition Process Like for Han Solo?

According to an article in Far Out Magazine, George Lucas made it his prime goal to look for new talent when casting for the original Star Wars. He had no interest in working with actors he had previously met in American Graffiti to avoid the film being called a "space car" movie. Han Solo was supposed to be loosely based on Coppola's daring demeanor and go-getter attitude, so the hunt to find someone who would fit those characteristics was a hard task all on its own. It was infamously known that Al Pacino was tempted with a big sum of money to play the rouge Captain but ultimately denied it because he didn't understand the story of Star Wars.

Before the Han Solo auditions, Harrison Ford was a close friend of Fred Roos and was working as a carpenter to support his family — his Hollywood side gigs weren't making enough to call it a prosperous job. Ford was 34, and Roos acted as his "fairy godfather" for the rookie actor's career. As stated in Entertainment Weekly, Roos helped Ford land minor parts in American Graffiti as Bob Falfa, the know-it-all drag racer, and convinced Coppola to have him play a supporting role in the psychological thriller The Conversation.

When it came time to cast Han Solo, Roos suggested Harrison Ford to Lucas, believing he was perfect for the galactic smuggler, but Lucas was still set on looking for new faces. Roos recalls Lucas's impression of Ford in EW, “Even though he was terrific, it was all night shooting and he’d only worked maybe 10 days on the whole movie. George hadn’t really gotten to know him.” George Lucas decided to hold the Star Wars auditions at the offices of American Zeotrope, and Roos found the perfect opportunity for his grand plan. Roos hired Ford to build a door for him at the American Zeotrope when the casting call was scheduled. According to an article in Yahoo! Movies, George spotted Ford working and ended up asking him to be a "foil" — someone who would read lines for the actors auditioning. From there, destiny took over for Harrison Ford, changing his life forever.

Why Wasn't Christopher Walken Chosen to Play Han Solo in 'Star Wars'?

Christopher Walken had only starred in a handful of movies and TV shows in the 70s. From The Mind Snatchers to Annie Hall, Walken was just starting to make a name for himself, and so were many other actors when they came running for the Han Solo casting call. Since the Millennium Falcon's captain had many scenes to act out with Luke, Ford was asked to repeatedly read the lines as Han Solo for the hundreds of Lukes who came to audition, as per EW. Ford also needed to explain the plot for A New Hope to the candidates. He was never once officially asked to audition for the role.

It seemed as if every big shot came for the casting call at American Zeotrope. Names such as Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Kurt Russell, Perry King, Christopher Walken, Burt Reynolds, Nick Nolte, and even Glynn Turman showed up to read for Han Solo. Lucas wanted Solo's character to be older than Luke and Princess Leia — Walken and Ford are only one year apart. Some 500 people later, it slowly became apparent that when Harrison Ford kept playing Han Solo for the actors, his grasp of the script, natural wit, and handsome charm were unbeatable. Archived in the Star Wars database, Lucas remembers Ford's impressive screen tests, saying, "And I shot the screen tests, and y'know when you watch the screen tests of him playing the role and the other actors who were up for the role, playing the role, there was just no question about who was the best. And, y'know, so I hired him for Star Wars."

It was said that George Lucas had the three main candidates for the trio of Luke, Princess Leia, and Han Solo narrowed down to two sets of actors. According to an article in FillBuffOnline, Christopher Walken was rumored to have been included in the last set to play Han Solo with an entirely different group than Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher. In the end, the famous trio was chosen to bring to life the legendary sci-fi epic that continues to dominate Hollywood year after year. But what if Walken had been chosen to be in Star Wars? He would have had his huge outbreak right before the box-office success of The Deer Hunter alongside Robert De Niro. Would he have been offered more chances to play in fantasy films or even take the path to appear in Disney movies? Eventually, the Pulp Fiction star stirred away from the sci-fi genre entirely, focusing on darker roles in psychological thrillers or the occasional melodrama.

In an interview with Conan O'Brien, Christopher Walken admits that he's relieved he didn't get the part of Han Solo. Speaking with The Guardian, Walken confesses, “I’m very glad Harrison Ford got it. I would have been terrible." It's clear as day that George Lucas made the right choice in the end with the help of Fred Roos. It's nearly impossible to dream of anyone else playing the smug scoundrel. Harrison Ford has a distinctive magnetism against all the other high-profile names who auditioned for the role, and his legendary acting throughout the original trilogy will always be synonymous with the Star Wars franchise and Han Solo. Sorry to Walken, but the Force is stronger in Harrison Ford.

