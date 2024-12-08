Han Solo is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. Han Solo was originally brought to life by the wonderful Harrison Ford, who became one of his most iconic roles. Alden Ehrenreich would step up to the legendary role in the Han Solo centric movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The witty, badass character served as a great audience surrogate, being a mere human among the countless Jedi, Wookies and other space creatures featured in the films.

It's no secret that Han Solo has brought some of the franchise's greatest moments, period. Whether it be a hilarious comment or joke, or an epic moment that displays his incredible skill, he certainly deserves his spot among the best Star Wars characters there is. It's a testament to his character that among these super-powered beings and aliens, a mere human can be a top fan favorite, thanks to the many memorable moments he brings.

10 Han Solo Flies the Kessel Run

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Since the Original trilogy, Solo has bragged about making the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. So, when Lucasfilm and Disney decided to jump backwards in time and tell the smuggler's origin story in Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans expected to hopefully see this feat pulled off themselves. Thankfully for them, they did get to witness this incredible moment.

The scene is a perfect example of just how good of a pilot Solo really is. In the original Star Wars trilogy, it's typically emphasized how great the young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is at the activity, but it's often forgotten just how skilled Han is. It's also a visually electrifying scene that wowed audiences who rushed to theaters to see this origin story in 2018.

9 "Chewie... we're home."

'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (2015)

The announcement of another trilogy of Star Wars films so many years after the Original trilogy meant many were wondering whether the original cast would be returning in some way, shape or form. While it was spoiled in trailers, audiences still got chills from Han and Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) big debut in the Sequel trilogy. When they eventually board the Millennium Falcon and Han says, "Chewie... we're home," the audience couldn't help but crack a smile.

It's a wonderful call back to how important the Falcon was in the previous films and to the characters, as well. It's also just the perfect way to reintroduce the famous duo into the franchise again. Not to mention, the score that plays here, reminiscent of the suite from the first three movies, is perfect.

8 Han Solo Reunites With Leia Organa

'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (2015)

Reintroductions of old characters aren't the only great callbacks in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. One of the best moments featuring the original characters is seeing Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo, the classic couple, reuniting after many years. This scene provides a plethora of context to where the characters have been since the ending of the Original trilogy.

The reunion between Han and Leia is somehow heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

This moment is so well done that audiences don't need to see the events of the past to understand their significance, as Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford provide performances that are pretty much perfect for the moment. The reunion between Han and Leia is somehow heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time. Seeing Han be less witty and snippy, and showing more emotion always provides a great moment.

7 Han Solo Rescues Luke Skywalker on Hoth

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Luke Skywalker may be the protagonist of the Original trilogy, but he isn't perfect and can't get himself out of every situation. When Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back opens, Luke is on a mission on the planet Hoth, but finds himself in a sticky situation. When all hope seems lost, it's up to Han to venture out and save the young hero from certain death.

Ever resourceful, Han uses Luke's lightsaber to cut a creature open and put Luke inside to keep him warm. If not for Han, the protagonist of the Star Wars franchise would have died quite prematurely. Plus, it's kind of awesome to see the fan favorite smuggler use a lightsaber.

6 "Never tell me the odds."

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Han Solo has a plethora of great moments in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and one of them happens to be one of his greatest quotes of all time. When the pilot decides the only way to escape his enemies is to fly through an asteroid field, his robot friend, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), informs him of the slim odds they have of surviving.

No matter what challenge seems to be in his way, Han doesn't give up and always tries to find a way out.

However, Han doesn't care much about those odds and simply tells the bot, "Never tell me the odds." It's a great moment that displays his never-ending determination. No matter what challenge seems to be in his way, Han doesn't give up and always tries to find a way out. It's one of the best characteristics of the hero.

5 Han Solo Saves His Son

'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

It was pretty much written in the stars that, at some point, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) would turn back to the light side, but how he would was quite unknown. When Kylo is at his lowest, he sees his late father, Han Solo, as a vision. When he approaches his son after telling him he misses him, he simply says, "Kylo Ren is dead. My son is alive."

The old man isn't back as a force ghost (as that's not possible for him), but as a piece of Ben Solo that never died. This goes to show just how important Han actually was to his son, deep down, which is why he needed to kill him in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. It's a heartwarming moment that brings Ben back to the light the best way he could have.