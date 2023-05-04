The Star Wars universe is a place that's full of memorable characters, whether they came to life in the movies or the various other forms of media in a galaxy far, far away. But while characters like Luke Skywalker and Din Djarin have become household names, there are times when minor characters have made a major impact. Who could forget the time that baton-spinning Stormtrooper from Star Wars: The Force Awakens became a meme overnight? Or Babu Frik growing popular enough to show up in The Mandalorian? Or Prune Face?! (The creative minds behind Robot Chicken certainly didn't.)

But, in the pantheon of minor characters, the most important has to be Resistance pilot Paige Tico (Van Veronica Ngo). Paige only shows up for a grand total of one minute in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but her actions are a standout in a film full of standout moments. Her scene also underlines the themes of sacrifice and failure that run throughout the film, setting a foundation for writer/director Rian Johnson to build his story.

RELATED: George Lucas Created ‘Star Wars,’ But This Person Gave It Heart

Paige's Death Brings a Tragic, Yet Heroic Element to 'The Last Jedi'

Image via Lucasfilm

The Last Jedi wastes no time throwing its audience into the action, as Poe Dameron (Oscar Issac) leads a squadron of Resistance fighters in a battle against the First Order's fleet. The attack is two-fold: It will give the rest of the Resistance a chance to escape the First Order's wrath and also let the B-Wing bombers launch their payloads. But almost immediately things start to go wrong as most of the Resistance fleet, including the bombers, are destroyed. Only Paige's bomber is still intact ... and her pilot has been killed by a stray shot. With nothing left to lose, she decides to trigger the bomber's release mechanism by manual means.

What follows is one of the most harrowing sequences ever put into a Star Wars film. The universe itself seems to be conspiring against Paige as she falls and sprains her leg. And to add salt in the wound the remote to release the bombs is right above her. But she manages to pull through and kick the remote into her hands, sending the bombs crashing into a First Order dreadnought and allowing the Resistance the chance to escape. The price is steep, though: Her bomber ends up being blown to bits by First Order fire.

What makes Paige's sacrifice all the more impressive is that it was all done under her own power. She isn't a Jedi or a Mandalorian. Even in the hierarchy of the Resistance, she's a regular pilot. Yet it's her drive and her belief in the cause that gives the Resistance the edge it needs. Other Star Wars projects including Rogue One and Andor tackled the life of the "common man" in a galaxy far, far away, but The Last Jedi managed to deliver the kind of operatic flair that you'd expect from a Star Wars film.

The Theme of Sacrifice Is Woven Through 'The Last Jedi'

Paige's actions also help set the tone of The Last Jedi, as many characters are forced to make sacrifices over the course of the film. Poe has to sacrifice his pride, especially when dealing with Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). Finn (John Boyega) has to sacrifice his narrow view of the galaxy, and his path eventually leads him to befriend Paige's sister Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). He's even willing to sacrifice his own life in order to stop the First Order from striking down the Resistance on the mineral planet Crait, though Rose ultimately stops him. And Rey (Daisy Ridley) ends up sacrificing her chance to learn more about the Force, but for a worthy cause as she saves her friends.

The biggest sacrifice comes from none other than Luke Skywalker himself. Throughout the film, Luke remains in self-exile and grappling with his guilt over his role in tipping his nephew Ben Solo (Adam Driver) to the dark side. Not even his old friends R2-D2 and Chewbacca can convince him to leave. It isn't until a talk with Yoda (Frank Oz) that Luke lets go of his guilt and decides to help the Resistance -- literally projecting himself across the galaxy to confront Kylo. The toll ends up costing him his life, but it gives the Resistance the chance they need to escape and reignites hope across the galaxy.

Paige's Sacrifice Underlines a Common Theme in Rian Johnson's Films

Image via Lionsgate

The Last Jedi isn't the only time that Johnson has put the spotlight on the "little guy." In fact, his entire creative career features protagonists who are regular folks. Knives Out and Glass Onion have Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) and Helen Brand (Janelle Monae) -- the former a nurse and the latter a teacher. Even his time travel/noir masterpiece Looper focuses on a guy named Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who could be, well, a regular Joe, if it wasn't for the fact that he's a hitman who dispatches targets sent from the future.

And yet all three of these characters end up making a bigger impact than one would expect. Marta and Helen help renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solve a murder; Marta even manages to stay ahead of Blanc for a good chunk of Knives Out! It's Joe's story that happens to be the most tragic. His future self (Bruce Willis) travels to the past, hot on the heels of a child who will grow up to be the terrifying mob boss known as the Rainmaker. Young Joe ends up meeting the Rainmaker -- or as he's known as a child, Cid -- and his mother Sara (Emily Blunt) while running from the mob. Eventually Old Joe tracks down Sara and Cid, prepared to shoot them both down in cold blood. Joe watches this and has a horrible realization: "Laid out in front of him, the bad path. I saw it. And the path was a circle. Round and round. So I changed it." He shoots himself in the chest, ending his own existence but also granting Cid a life. In the end, Johnson's films seem to boil down to one singular truth: The choices you make matter, no matter who you are.