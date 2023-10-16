The Big Picture A limited edition collectible lightsaber, belonging to Stellan Gios from the High Republic era, was revealed at New York Comic-Con.

The lightsaber will be limited to 5,000 copies and will feature the iconic blue blade with glow and sound effects.

The lightsaber will be available for purchase through the official Disney shop and will be released in the fall.

Stellan Gios is a well positioned Jedi Master within the High Republic era of the franchise, in a corner of the galaxy far, far away that takes place hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Gios was the padawan of Rana Kant, and a skillful warrior who attempted to keep the galaxy safe from the powerful threats that lurk in the shadows of the Caragon-Viner Jedi outpost.

The High Republic is a storytelling initiative Lucasfilm launched in 2021 to illustrate how the Star Wars galaxy functioned many years before the Skywalkers changed the history of their universe. Across a wide variety of novels, comic books, and even an animated series aimed at a younger audience, the studio has shown people who love the franchise what the Jedi Order looked like during its prime. While this period of Star Wars history has never been seen in live-action, that's about to change sooner than expected.

'The Acolyte' Enters the High Republic

Image via Lucasfilm

While characters like Stellan Gios have only been featured on paper up until this point, next year's The Acolyte will bring a more profound look at the High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy. The Disney+ series will follow a former Jedi apprentice played by Amanda Stenberg, as she is recruited by her former Master in an attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the peace in the galaxy. The mystery will premiere on the streaming platform at some point in 2024, with Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and Carrie-Anne Moss also being a part of the project's cast.

The Stellan Gios Lightsaber will arrive this fall and will be available to purchase at shopDisney, Disneyland resort, and Walt Disney World resort. Check out the lightsaber below: