A little over three years ago, Star Wars: Tempest Runner gave a voice to characters that High Republic fans had previously only been reading about in the novels and comics. On December 3, 2024, fans will get the chance to revisit the lush and luminous world that Penguin Random House Audio has crafted, as Cavan Scott’s highly anticipated Star Wars: Tempest Breaker arrives, and Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek today. The 17-minute clip picks up right in the midst of an illuminating conversation between Lourna Dee (Jessica Almasy) and Quin (Shannon Tyo) about their past—and present.

As you will discover once you listen to the clip, we get to reveal more than just one scene from Tempest Breaker today. The clip is equally split between Part 5 and Part 6, and it gives a really great taste of what’s to come, particularly where Lourna Dee’s unexpected team-up with the Jedi is concerned. The latter half of the clip also showcases just how impressive this audio drama is. Just close your eyes and imagine the lavish event that Lourna, Keeve Trennis (Soneela Nankani), Quin, and the Jedi are in attendance for as the music swells and the boisterous guests chat around them. It feels like a scene pulled straight off the screen, especially when Marchion Ro (Marc Thompson) swans in with his Leveler in tow, welcomed as the guest of honor at this prestigious soirée.

What Is Going on in ‘Star Wars: Tempest Breaker'?

Phase 3 of the High Republic is well underway with one of the most recent releases being George Mann’s Tears of the Nameless back in September. The phase is aptly titled “Trials of the Jedi,” and the Jedi have certainly been going through it this past year as the series heads toward its conclusion in Spring 2025. Tempest Breaker is the third dramatized High Republic audiobook, following behind Tempest Runner, and Mann’s The Battle of Jedha which came out last January. Earlier this month, Audible also stealthily dropped the first of a two-part Mann-penned audiobook titled The High Republic: Seeds of Starlight.

There certainly is no shortage when it comes to High Republic media to enjoy, including Tempest Breaker, which sounds like a brilliant culmination of a number of long-running plotlines. Check out the synopsis:

Lourna Dee is not a villain. She’s not a hero. She’s a survivor. The former Tempest Runner, wanted by both her Nihil allies and the Republic, has evaded imprisonment and death from both groups more times than she can count. But even Lourna cannot outrun the mysterious blight that devours everything wherever it appears. And Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, has announced that only he knows the secret to stopping it. Desperate, the Republic and Jedi turn to Lourna with an offer: help the Jedi stop the blight, and in return, Lourna will have a clean slate and the chance to decide her own future. Teamed with Avar Kriss and Keeve Trennis, the same Jedi who once hunted her, Lourna leads the search for the Nihil’s chief scientist, Baron Boolan, the only being who may have answers to the mystery of the blight, as well as Marchion Ro’s true plans. Lourna weighs the Republic’s offer of true freedom against her own instincts for survival as her team heads deeper into Nihil territory, straight toward the very dangers Lourna has worked for so long to elude. And when the opportunity arises to face off against Marchion Ro himself, even Lourna Dee may be willing to sacrifice everything to fulfill a quest for revenge.

Listeners of Tempest Runner will be pleased to see the returning cast members for Tempest Breaker, in addition to a few new voices. The cast includes, Jessica Almasy as Lourna Dee, Pete Bradbury as Keskar, Jonathan Davis as King Sokidharan, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes as Skoot, Manoel Felciano as Tey Sirrek, Neil Hellegers as Gabb, Philip Hernandez as Elzar Mann, David Lee Huynh as Renga, January LaVoy as Muglan, Saskia Maarleveld as Avar Kriss, Dani Martineck as Ceret and Terec, Sneha Mathan as Lina Soh, Cassandra Morris as the Yacombe child, Soneela Nankani as Keeve Trennis, Chloe Scott as Faris Karan, Kristen Sieh as Rhil Dairo; Marc Thompson as Sskeer, Baron Boolan, and Marchion Ro; and Shannon Tyo as Quin.

Excerpted with permission of Penguin Random House Audio from Star Wars: Tempest Breaker (The High Republic) by Cavan Scott; Read by a full cast © 2024, Cavan Scott, ℗ Penguin Random House, LLC.

