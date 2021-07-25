The reign of The High Republic continues. Lucasfilm Publishing announced the third wave of the Star Wars multimedia series at a panel during Comic-Con@Home, detailing four new projects that will expand the world of everyone’s favorite galaxy far, far away. According to the panel, the wave will consist of three new novels — adult, young adult, and middle grade, respectively — and a two-issue comics duology.

Published by Del Ray Books, author Claudia Gray (Bloodline, Leia: Princess of Alderaan) returns to Star Wars and The High Republic with The Fallen Star, while Daniel José Older will write the wave’s young adult novel, Midnight Horizon, and Justina Ireland will return for its middle grade novel, Mission to Disaster, both published by Disney Lucasfilm Press.

Charles Soule will also pen two thirty-page comic issues, titled The Eye of the Storm, telling the backstory of the Nihil villain Marchian Ro. All four projects will be released sometime in 2022, with release dates yet to be announced.

The High Republic chronicles the events of the Star Wars universe two hundred years before Qui-Gon Jinn ever discovered little Anakin Skywalker on Tattooine. In a time when Jedi were still prosperous and the Clone Wars and Darth Vader were only a twinkle in the universe’s eye, the literary series spans the years covering the invasion of the Nihil, a monstrous “space Viking” race that the Jedi Council seek to intervene and eliminate.

Most recently, readers encountered the Jedi and the Republic’s struggle to battle the Nihil at the Republic Fair, as well as the encroaching advances of the carnivorous plant monsters, the Drengir, ruled by the Dark Side.

The High Republic series currently consists of six novels, three short stories, and a number of comics, with a number of installments previously announced but yet to be released. Ireland’s young adult novel Out of the Shadows will follow up the Comic-Con announcement on July 27, while George Mann’s young reader book, Showdown at the Fair, will be released in October. Tempest Runner, an audio drama by Cavan Scott, is also set to be released by Penguin Random House Audio at the end of August.

For more information, check out the full panel below:

