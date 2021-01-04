Lucasfilm Publishing released a brand new launch trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic, a new story from a galaxy far, far away that'll cross comics, novels, and middle-grade books. Described as an "interconnected mega-story," The High Republic is set at the height of the Jedi's power, way before the Skywalker family drove every story in the universe, and during a time of unfamiliar faces. (Except for Yoda! Yoda is also here.)

An unnamed Jedi provides the trailer's narration:

"We are the guardians of peace and justice. Beyond the stars is a near endless frontier. Our order was meant to shine its light in even the darkest corners of the galaxy. There, we found an evil that none of us had trained for, that threatens all we know. For the survival of the Republic, the fate of all Jedi, for control of the Force itself…"

The new cast of characters will be spread out across several mediums: the novel Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, the middle-grade novel A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, the YA novel Into the Dark by Claudia Gray, and two comic books, Cavan Scott's Star Wars: The High Republic at Marvel and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel Jose Older at IDW. The series will also act as a primer of sorts for the Disney+ live-action series developed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, titled The Acolyte, which was recently announced as taking place during the High Republic.

Check out the launch trailer below. Star Wars: The High Republic kicks off in January 2021. For more on the series, here's why it'll be your new Star Wars obsession.

