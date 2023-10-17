It won’t be long before the holiday season comes in full swing, and with that arrives a plethora of Christmas-themed merchandise for fans to check out. A recent post by the official Star Wars website has revealed a wave of holiday tie-in merchandise, titled the Gift the Galaxy celebration, for any fan looking to celebrate the festive season.

Hallmark is widely known for their annual Star Wars-themed keepsake ornaments, and it looks like they have a new piece to add to the collection with The Empire Strikes Back carbon-freezing chamber ornament. Based on the iconic scene from the original trilogy, the ornament showcases Han, Leia, Chewie, C3PO, and Darth Vader and comes with synchronized sound and light. Additionally, the post also revealed a Mandalorian 1oz silver coin by New Zealand Mint, which ties into the holiday with an image of Grogu in a Santa hat at the center.

For fans looking to embrace the season further, RSVLTS debuts a hoodie collection that features illustrated designs of fan-favorite characters like Boba Fett. However, clothing accessories aren’t the only exciting pieces coming this holiday season, as Hasbro has released a Jawa and Salacious B. Crumb set from their Star Wars: The Black Series line. The figures come in holiday attire, with the Jawa wearing a Santa outfit with Crumb dazzling in a new bright-green paint scheme. Lastly, in line with the Micro Galaxy line from Jazwares, fans will be able to bring home one of the franchise’s most iconic vehicles with the AT-AT walker set, which comes with Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, five stormtroopers, alongside an additional one on a speeder bike.

Image via Disney+

More ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Merchandise Will Revealed Very Soon

Star Wars and the holiday season go hand-in-hand, especially in recent years, with newer films typically releasing in theaters during the holiday window and merchandise sales skyrocketing during this time of the year as well. The latest reveal of upcoming merchandise is just the beginning, as, according to the recent post from the official Star Wars website, more is expected to be revealed this Friday, October 20, in a special look during Good Morning America. Until then, fans can look for what is currently available in stores for the holidays.

Star Wars’ Gift of the Galaxy merchandise is now available in stores.