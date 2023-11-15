The Big Picture A new book called A Disturbance in the Force explores the creation of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, providing a deep dive into its troubled production.

The book shares the same name as the accompanying documentary, which received positive reviews at SXSW and is now available for pre-order and screenings worldwide.

Both the documentary and the book have received praise from the creators of the Star Wars Holiday Special, as well as other notable figures, making them worth checking out for Star Wars fans and those interested in TV culture.

A brand new Star Wars book is out today, but it might not be the book Lucasfilm wants you to read. A Disturbance in the Force: How and Why the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened by Steve Kozak is a deep dive into the infamous and, at times, life-threatening creation of George Lucas’ folly, The Star Wars Holiday Special. The book shares the same name as the documentary Kozak and Jeremy Coon debuted at SXSW on March 11. The book is now available for purchase on November 15 on Amazon and major retailers.

Gizmodo released an exclusive sneak peek of Disturbance in the Force. This first look detailed one of the many horrors on set. This one, in particular, was while the creators filmed Bea Arthur’s cantina musical number, with one passage reading, “And that’s when the extras started passing out. Suddenly, an entirely brand new problem had manifested on Stage 2. The issue was not the show going into overtime anymore. Now it was life and death on the set of a TV variety special.” You can see the full excerpt on their website.

'Disturbance in the Force' was a Smash Hit at SXSW

Along with The Star Wars Holiday Special, the documentary Disturbance in the Force also explores the wild times between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back when George Lucas would try anything to give his movie staying power. From segments on Donny & Marie to a lack of toys in time for Christmas, the documentary sets the stage for how and why the Holiday Special was made while diving into each segment of the variety show. The talent featured in the film includes Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, Gilbert Gottfried, Paul Scheer, Donnie Osmond, co-writer of the Holiday Special Bruce Vilanch, and more. Its debut at SXSW was met with good reviews. According to their website, the VOD and Blu-Ray are available for pre-order, and there are multiple upcoming screenings worldwide through the end of the year.

Praise from The Star Wars Holiday Special Creators

Along with the praise the documentary received, The Star Wars Holiday Special creators also showered their acclaim for the Disturbance in the Force book. The book’s editorial reviews on Amazon include Pete Sears, the Keyboardist for Jefferson Starship, who performed for the train wreck variety show, saying, “If you’re a Star Wars fan, or just interested in the ragged but often compelling pre-digital television age, Kozak reveals a Hollywood TV culture at odds with George Lucas’s groundbreaking film techniques. Worth a read.” Bruce Vilanch stated his joy, saying, "There are no words for how much fun this book is, so I will just quote something I wrote for one of the Wookiees: Urgh oofa ghooba bhutt floote! [followed by a howl]."

A Disturbance in the Force: How and Why the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened by Steve Kozak is available today to order at Amazon and retailers like Barnes and Nobles. You can watch the trailer for Disturbance in the Force below.