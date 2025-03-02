There isn’t a more infamous moment in the galaxy far, far away than the release of The Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978 on ABC, which was met with such historically awful reviews that it was never aired again, and has never been released by Lucasfilm in any official capacity. The two-hour television event featured brief appearances by Star Wars cast members such as Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Anthony Daniels, but the story was mostly centered around how Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and his family prepared for the Wookiee holiday of “Life Day” on their home planet of Kashyyyk. Much of the special felt only tangentially related to the Star Wars universe, as it featured appearances by ‘70s stars like Art Carney, Jefferson Starship, Bea Arthur, and Harvey Corman. Although it has still been the subject of ridicule, the creation of The Star Wars Holiday Special is unpacked in the highly entertaining documentary A Disturbance in the Force.

'A Disturbance in the Force' Shows the Origins of 'The Star Wars Holiday' Special