The Big Picture A brand-new documentary titled A Disturbance in the Force will delve into the production and cultural impact of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special.

The Holiday Special, although not beloved by fans, provides an interesting analysis of how it went from expanding the franchise to becoming a rarely seen project.

Despite the Holiday Special's flaws, Star Wars continues to be a pop culture phenomenon and expand its universe even after almost half a century since the first film's premiere.

Dive deep into the secrets of the galaxy far, far away with a brand-new documentary about the production of the Star Wars Holiday Special, one of the most infamous projects in the history of the franchise. According to Variety, December 5 will be the release date for the project, which will be available for purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray. A Disturbance in the Force will be the title of the documentary, making reference to one of the most recurring lines used by the Jedi, but also what the Holiday Special meant culturally for a franchise that couldn't be stopped.

The documentary premiered at this year's edition of the SXSW film festival, and it will receive a limited theatrical run in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom ahead of its home media release. The project was directed by Jeremy Coons and Steve Kozak, who wanted to take a different look at what ended up becoming one of the most controversial stories from the galaxy far, far away. Even if the Holiday Special itself isn't beloved in the fan community, viewers would only listen to an analysis of how it went from something meant to expand on the beloved franchise to something that was rarely seen again.

After the massive success Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope saw in theaters, Fox was very eager to produce more content set on the world created by George Lucas, but the eventual release of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back was still a few years away from becoming a reality. The solution Lucas and the studio came up with was the creation of the Star Wars Holiday Special, a television event featuring the main cast of the movie in a story about Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) family celebrating Life Day.

The Legacy of the 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

Close

The story featured in the television special wasn't one that fans of the franchise could enjoy, sending the project back into pop culture obscurity after release. Even when it was time for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) to return in The Empire Strikes Back, what happened at Chewbacca's house wasn't even mentioned. Regardless of what happened with the project, Star Wars continued to solidify itself as a pop culture juggernaut, as the galaxy far, far away continues to expand almost half a century after the premiere of the first film.

You can check out the trailer for A Disturbance in the Force below, before the documentary becomes available on Blu-ray and on digital platforms on December 5: