Reservations for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ Open This Year; New Video Teases Insane Details

If you’ve been wondering when you can make reservations for that insane-sounding Star Wars hotel in Walt Disney World, we now have a window for you. It was announced today that reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open later this year, ahead of the 2021 opening of the one-of-a-kind experience at Walt Disney World Resort. A new video was also released, showing off some additional details relating to this wholly immersive experience.

It’d be false to merely describe Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as a hotel. It is most accurately billed as a two-night adventure, during which you and your family are completely, entirely immersed in your own Star Wars story. Think of it as boarding a Disney Cruise, except instead of going to sea, you go into space.

Once aboard the Starcruiser, guests can take part in activities like lightsaber training, visit the bridge to see the captain, and even interact with “passengers” that open up side quests and new storylines. Yes indeed, this is kind of like a living RPG, as even the visit to the bridge may or may not involve some sort of attack, during which you and your family may need to take over the controls.

Every window is a screen that shows off space, and even during your excursion to Batuu—the planet that makes up Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park—you’ll board a “transport” that opens up directly into the park, so the illusion never breaks.

This all probably explains why this is limited to a two-night maximum stay, and while Disney hasn’t revealed pricing details just yet, it’s probably going to cost a pretty penny. For now, check out the video below for a closer look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. For more on the hotel experience, check out our full breakdown of what you need to know.