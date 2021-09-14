There are also fighters from every side of the Force.

Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga Inc. have released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, an upcoming competitive online game set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and mobile. The cinematic trailer presents eight fighters, many of which will be recognizable by franchise fans as members of classic Star Wars alien species.

In the trailer, two teams of four fighters are pitted against each other in an outdoor arena. Among the fighters, there’s a Sith apprentice named Rieve, a Mandalorian named Aran Tal, a Wookiee warrior named Grozz, a Rebel survivor named Zaina, a stormtrooper known as Sentinel, an unnamed bounty hunter, an android, and even two Jawas working together as a single fighter.

While the game is apparently not using any known character, the roster of fighters will come from every corner of the galaxy, since many alien races and different factions are part of the arena battles put in place by the Hutts on the planet Vespaara.

Star Wars: Hunters was announced last February as a free-to-play game that will feature cross-play between mobile and the Nintendo Switch and allow players to compete against each other in arenas inspired by iconic locations of the franchise. While the idea of a competitive Star Wars game sounds great on paper, developer Zynga is known for microtransaction-filled casual games like FarmVille and Words With Friends, which raises certain suspicious about Star Wars: Hunters being less concerned with satisfying gameplay than with easy money. More information about the eight fighters presented in the cinematic trailer will be available today on Star Wars: Hunters’ official website.

Star Wars: Hunters comes to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android sometime in 2022. Check out the new cinematic trailer below.

