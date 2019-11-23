This Silly ‘Star Wars’ Moment Just Got a Cool Canon Upgrade Thanks to ‘The Mandalorian’

0

Spoilers for Episode 3 of The Mandalorian follow.

It’s been a long time coming, but Willrow Hood has finally been vindicated. Nearly 40 years ago, in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hood was one of many citizens seen evacuating Cloud City. Curiously, as everyone grabbed whatever items of value they could before leaving their home behind, possibly forever, Hood chose what appeared to be an 80s-era ice cream maker. A bold strategy. However, as recent canon lore has made clear, perhaps Hood was less of a foodie and more of a savvy saver.

The Mandalorian doesn’t necessarily bring anything new to the character of Hood himself, but recent episodes do lend some lore to the “ice cream maker”, now officially known as a “camtono.” Sure, it may have been a funky prop that they happened to have on hand during production of the original movie, but now it’s received an upscale tweak and acts a pretty cool little safe/container/carrying device. (Greef Carga also suggests that the Mandalorian buys himself a camtono of “spice” a.k.a. a mind-altering drug to forget the whole ordeal, which is … probably a lot of spice…) This particular camtono holds a bunch of Beskar steel, which The Client gives to the Mandalorian for delivering the high-target bounty. With it, the Mandalorian is able to craft himself a shiny new set of armor. And he’s gonna need it.

Favreau teased its inclusion a little while back on Instagram:

Granted, this is going to sail well over the heads of most casual observers of The Mandalorian, and that’s fine. But I laughed for a solid minute in an otherwise dramatic scene when Werner “The Client” Herzog stonefaced put this thing on the table and opened it up to reveal the Mandalorian’s prize. It was pure nerd magic. Herzog likely had zero clue what he held in his hands or the Star Wars significance it carried, but that’s just one of many examples of the Easter eggs and lore dumps you’ll find in the very fan-servcey Mandalorian. And I love it all.