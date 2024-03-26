The Big Picture Hasbro's new product announcements for the Imperial March celebration include figures based on old Star Wars books and comics.

Collectors can now preorder figures of characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other Star Wars titles at different price points.

The Clone Trooper and Battle Droid figure package reflects the ongoing conflict introduced in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

The Imperial March has brought plenty of Star Wars excitement for collectors, who have been given the chance to get their hands on figures based on their favorite titles from the franchise, including Jedi: Fallen Order. But now, the final batch of products related to the celebration has been announced by Hasbro, and it includes unexpected guests from the comic books and novels that are no longer canon to the story set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. The new 4-Pack includes Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Mara Jade, Joruus C’baoth and Luuke, the evil clone seen in the stories published before the prequel trilogy was released. This package will come at a price of $99.99 USD.

The characters introduced in the books and comic books based on George Lucas' creation won't be alone for the ride, with Hasbro also announcing a package including a Clone Trooper and a Battle Droid. Since Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones introduced the Clone Army the Republic wanted to use to gain some leverage in the war orchestrated by Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), droids and clones have shot at each other for years in different titles set in the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the first step towards introducing an animated series that closely followed the conflict, and collectors can now revisit this war with the new figures.The package will come at a price of $39.99 USD.

Ever since The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+, the history of the Star Wars franchise changed forever, with the studio spending the last few years focusing on television series meant to be released on the streaming platform. Hasbro has also announced that figures based on the HK-87 Assassin Droid seen in Ahsoka and a Dark Trooper from the hit television series created by Jon Favreau will also be released. Each of the figures from The Mandalorian will cost $16.99 USD. All of these products will be available for pre-order tomorrow, 3/27 at 1pm ET.

What Is Imperial March?

Star Wars is known for organizing several events for its followers while they're waiting for the release of a new movie, and Imperial March was a celebration launched by Hasbro this month. The event consisted on the announcement of new collectible products spanning the entire history of the galaxy far, far away. Stories such as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and most of the Star Wars films were part of the celebration, with multiple figures based on different corners of the franchise available for pre-order. The Force is strong with Hasbro's new products, which will make their way to this galaxy in a matter of weeks.

The new figures will be available for pre-order tomorrow, 3/27 at 1pm ET.