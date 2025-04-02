For over nearly fifty years, Star Wars has often been called one of the greatest science fiction franchises of all time, but it's honestly a bit of a misnomer. Science fiction has a more grounded definition than fantasy, exploring the intricate details of human nature and futurism in a way that the franchise does not. The series might dabble in various other genres from time to time, but nearly all of them feature fantasy elements in some form, and they have become a core part of the franchise. Even George Lucas himself has described his creation as a fantasy since the very beginning, and he has stuck to his position ever since.

Science Fiction and Fantasy Are Two Very Different Genres